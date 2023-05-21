Joe Biden invites Japan, South Korea leaders to US for formal three-way talks
AFP |
May 21, 2023 10:41 AM IST
The leaders met briefly on the sidelines of the G7 summit, to which host Japan invited South Korea as long-frosty ties between the neighbours thaw.
US President Joe Biden on Sunday invited the leaders of Japan and South Korea to formal three-way talks in Washington, a senior US administration official said.
Read here: Biden to call House speaker McCarthy on debt ceiling after G7 summit: W. House
The leaders met briefly on the sidelines of the G7 summit, to which host Japan invited South Korea as long-frosty ties between the neighbours thaw.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.