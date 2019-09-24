Joining US after 9/11 one of Pakistan’s biggest blunders, says Imran Khan

world

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called his country joining the US in its war on terrorism in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks “one of the biggest blunders”.

“Pakistan by joining the US after 9/11 committed one of the biggest blunders. 70,000 Pakistanis died in this. Some economists say we had 150 billion, some say 200 billion loss to the economy. On top of it, we were blamed for the US not winning in Afghanistan,” he said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York on Monday, reports IANS.

Khan said the very groups that were trained to fight Soviet resistance in Afghanistan in the 1980s were deemed as terrorists by the US.

“They (the insurgent groups) were indoctrinated that fighting foreign occupation is ‘jihad.’ But now when the US arrived in Afghanistan, it was supposed to be terrorism,” he said.

The Pakistani premier also acknowledged that his country’s army and spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) trained al Qaeda and other militant groups to fight in Afghanistan, and therefore there were always links with them because they had trained them.

“The Pakistani army ISI trained al Qaeda and all these groups to fight in Afghanistan, there were always links, there had to be links because they trained them,” Imran Khan said when asked if there was a Pakistani probe to find out how Osama bin Laden was living in Abbottabad,

“When we did a 180 degree turn and went after those groups, not everyone agreed with us, within the army people did not agree with us, so there were insider attacks in Pakistan,” he said.

The Pakistan prime minister also remarked on the Kashmir issue at an interaction with reporters along with US President Donald Trump before their meeting on the side lines of the UN General Assembly session.

”It’s a humanitarian issue. If you were to meet him (Modi) now, I would have asked to at least lift the siege.

“I honestly feel that this crisis would get worse,” he said.

Trump, on his part, again repeated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a day after attending the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said fighting radical Islamic terror was among the top shared agendas between Washington and New Delhi.

“I am ready, willing and able,” Trump told reporters, adding “It’s a complex issue and it’s been going on for a long time. But if they are both willing then I’m ready to do it.”

Earlier this month, the US president had said he is willing to “help” India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir issue if “they want” but did not use words such as “mediate” or “intervene”.

“I’m willing to help them,” Trump told reporters in Washington in response to a question. “I get along well with both countries very well. I’m willing to help if they want.”

