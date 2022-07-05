July 4th parade shooting: Joe Biden pledges to find gunman who killed six
President Joe Biden said he spoke with officials in Illinois after a mass shooting in a suburb of Chicago and pledged federal law enforcement assistance in finding the gunman.
Six were killed and dozens injured in an attack on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office. The suspect remained at large as of late afternoon on Monday.
“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day,” Biden said in a Monday statement. “I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.”
Congress passed bipartisan gun reform legislation in June in the wake of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people, most of them school children, died in May at Robb Elementary School. Weeks earlier, 10 people died in a racist attack on a shopping center in Buffalo, New York.
“There is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence,” Biden said.
Hacker offers to sell stolen records of 1bn China’s citizens
A hacker has claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on one billion Chinese citizens, which tech experts say, if true, would be one of the biggest data breaches in history. The anonymous internet user, identified as "ChinaDan", posted on hacker forum Breach Forums last week offering to sell the more than 23 terabytes (TB) of data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about $200,000.
Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs, say reports
The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne. However confidential reports by experts cited by Marianne suggest the monument is in a poor state and riddled with rust.
Shooting at July 4th parade in Chicago suburb, 6 dead, 24 wounded
Gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's office said. WGN TV, citing unidentified law enforcement sources, said at least one person was feared dead with multiple injuries. The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began, sending hundreds of people running for safety, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Pope denies resignation rumours, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow
Pope Francis has dismissed rumours he plans to resign anytime soon, and says that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after travelling to Canada later this month. Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.
Al Jazeera reporter likely killed by unintentional gunfire from Israeli side: US
Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by unintentional gunfire from Israeli positions, but independent investigators could not reach a definitive conclusion about the origin of the bullet that struck her, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. The U.S. Security Coordinator, after summarizing investigations by both the Israel Defense Forces and Palestinian Authority, concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions was likely responsible for Abu Akleh's death, the State Department said.
