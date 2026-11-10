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Kim Jong Un's sister accuses UN Chief of siding with South Korea over border blast

The dispute follows a DMZ landmine blast that wounded South Korean soldiers; Seoul blamed Pyongyang, which denies responsibility.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 12:42:00 IST
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North Korea expressed regret over comments by the UN secretary-general urging the two Koreas to ease tensions through dialogue following a landmine blast at the border, accusing him of taking Seoul's side, state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took a "prejudiced and irresponsible" attitude (AP)
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took a "prejudiced and irresponsible" attitude (AP)

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took a "prejudiced and irresponsible" attitude by echoing South Korea's unilateral claim over the September blast.

"The UN secretary-general's behaviour of echoing words of the provokers and patronising them without having proper understanding of the fact is not helpful to the detente," Kim said in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency.

Also Read | North Korea tells EU to 'mind own business' on ‘non-existent’ human rights issues

Tensions have spiked since a landmine blast inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) border seriously wounded several South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission in September. Seoul has said the blast was caused by North Korean mines.

Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the mine incident and said its troops were conducting an operation in the DMZ to fortify the border and had not violated the UN Charter or international laws.

 
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