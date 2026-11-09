By Kacper Pempel and Karol Badohal

Krakow assailant appeared highly skilled, fellow shooting club member says

STARACHOWICE, Poland, - The young gunman who killed six people in central Krakow on Saturday in Poland's unprecedented mass shooting appeared to be highly skilled in military-style marksmanship, the spokesperson for his sports shooting club said on Sunday.

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"I wouldn't know how to shoot like that," Adam Chyb, 55, a long-time gun shooter and member of the Swit Starachowice club located some 175 km northeast of Krakow, told Reuters.

Deep Dive What did the Krakow assailant’s shooting club member say about his marksmanship? Adam Chyb said the assailant appeared highly skilled in military-style marksmanship. He said shooting while moving or driving was far beyond the skills taught in the sports shooting club. Did the Krakow shooter receive military marksmanship training? The provided reports do not establish whether he received military training. Chyb said techniques such as shooting while moving are taught by the military and police, and that the club had no connection to that training. How often did the Krakow shooting suspect visit his shooting club? The club spokesperson said the suspect joined the Swit Starachowice club in 2022 and visited only a handful of times, including twice that year. He was always accompanied by his father, a long-time member.

"I'm a sports shooter," Chyb said. "Shooting in motion, while running, not to mention while driving a car ... with one hand steering and firing with another from an AR-style gun ... is an entirely different category."

"There is recoil, blast, in a small metal can such as a car ... What can I say ... I'm not an expert in military marksmanship, I couldn't do it ... This is what the military and the police teach. We have absolutely nothing to do with this field."

The killing has shocked Poland, where many people have long felt safer than in the country's western European neighbours that have witnessed similar attacks in recent years.

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{{^usCountry}} The government said the assailant may have been inspired by far-right ideology, without providing further details, and nationalist opposition politicians disputed such claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said the assailant may have been inspired by far-right ideology, without providing further details, and nationalist opposition politicians disputed such claims. {{/usCountry}}

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Very little has come out about the shooter, a 24-year-old from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a town of just under 60,000 in southeastern Poland.

Authorities have said his family, including the assailant, had licences for a total of 11 firearms. Gun ownership is relatively low in Poland compared with its European allies, but has been rising since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

Chyb said the assailant, who has not been officially named, had joined the Swit Starachowice club in 2022 and attended it a handful of times, including twice this year and always in the company of his father. His father was a long-time member.

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The bodies of his father, mother and sister were found in their family home on Saturday, and officials say they were also likely killed by the same assailant as was involved in the shooting in Krakow.

"He never came to the club in any kind of military uniform, did not exhibit any negative behaviour, which would have been noticed," Chyb said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.