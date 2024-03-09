 Landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island, 10 killed | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island, 10 killed

Landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island, 10 killed

AP |
Mar 09, 2024 06:50 PM IST

At least 46,000 people have fled to a temporary government shelter. Ten are still missing.

Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 10 people and leaving 10 others missing, officials said Saturday.

Motorists drive through a muddy road following flash flooding in Pesisir Selatan Regency in West Sumatra on March 9.(AFP)

Tons of mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain late Friday, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages in the Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province, said Doni Yusrizal, who heads the local disaster management agency.

Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the worst-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered three others in two neighbouring villages, said National Disaster Management Agency's spokesperson Yusrizal. Ten are still missing.

He said that 46,000 people had fled to a temporary government shelter after the flood and landslide buried 14 houses while 20,000 houses were flooded up to the roof.

“Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris," Yusrizal said.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

