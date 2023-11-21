‘Like a broken record’: Canadian MP on fresh Khalistani threat to Hindu temple

Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Monday raised concerns about the threat posed by pro-Khalistani elements and fervently sought intervention from the authorities. Arya expressed his distress over recent disruptive incidents and vandalisation of Hindu temples by Sikh extremists and said the group now wants to create trouble at a temple in Surrey. Khalistani extremist threatening to protest inside Hindu temple.

Arya was referring to a video in which a pro-Khalistani activist can be heard threatening to protest inside Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

“All these are being done in the name of freedom of speech and expression. Like a broken record, I am again asking Canadian authorities to step in and take action,” the Canadian MP of Indian origin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He emphasized that this was not an isolated event, citing a pattern of attacks on Hindu temples in recent years.

“Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians. Allowing these things to continue to be done openly and publicly is not acceptable,” Arya added.

Last week, reports surfaced of Khalistan supporters verbally abusing a Sikh family in Abbotsford during an Indian High Commission event after they attempted to pick India's national flag from the ground.

“This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder to the mainstream silent Sikh community that these self-proclaimed Khalistanis believe they have the liberty to abuse and threaten anyone under the guise of free speech and freedom of expression,” US-based Sikh leader Sukhi Chahal said on X.

India has been raising concerns over the rise in pro-Khalistani activities on Canadian soil and attacks on Hindu temples.

In August, a Hindu temple was vandalised by extremist elements with Khalistan referendum posters, with pictures of slain Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Earlier in April, BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Windsor in Canada's Ontario was vandalised with anti-India graffiti.

