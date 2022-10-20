'Stability': France, US issue statements on Truss exit, Oppn seeks immediate polls

Moments after British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the United States will have a close relationship with whomever she is replaced by.

In an interview, Klaine further said United States President Joe Biden would issue a statement later in the day.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was important that Britain found "stability as soon as possible". "We want, above all else, stability," Macron told reporters as he arrived at a European Union summit in Brussels.

"On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go," he added.

Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin Britain must appoint a new PM to succeed Truss as "quickly as possible" to ensure stability within the broader political and financial spectrums. "On a personal level, I sympathise with her," he added.

Meanwhile, UK's opposition leader Keir Starmer demanded an immediate general election after Truss announced her resignation within six weeks of charge.

"The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election -- now," the Labour party leader said, adding the Conservative Party "has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern".

"After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos.

“Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 ($563) a month extra on their mortgages. The damage they have done will take years to fix,” Starmer added.

