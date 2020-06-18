‘Malicious attacks’: China to US over sanctions law on Uyghur abuses

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:22 IST

China on Thursday sharply criticised a new US law that aims to sanction Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang, saying it “maliciously attacks” government policies.

China will resolutely hit out and the US will bear the burden of consequences, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

China reacted after US President Donald Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act into law on Wednesday.

The statement came after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo met top Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday.

Yang, a member of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) politburo is also the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the new law.

“China strongly deplores the US signing into law the ‘Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020’. We urge the US side to respect China’s counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation efforts, stop applying double standards on counter-terrorism issues, and stop using Xinjiang-related issues as a pretext to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” Yang was quoted as telling Pompeo in the foreign ministry statement.

The legislation requires the US administration to determine which Chinese officials are responsible for the “arbitrary detention, torture and harassment” of Uyghurs.

More than a million from the Uyghur Muslim minority were said to have been incarcerated in several camps across the remote Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in preemptive detention.

Beijing has denied the allegations, saying the government had set up vocational training institutes, which were also meant to deradicalise locals and fight terrorism, separatism and extremism.

“Xinjiang issues are not about human rights, ethnicity or religion at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism. The series of measures Xinjiang has taken are not only in accordance with China’s laws, but are also concrete steps and manifestations of China’s implementation of the international counter-terrorism and deradicalisation initiatives,” the foreign ministry said.

Yang also urged the US to stop interfering in Hong Kong in context of the new national security legislation that will be implemented in the city.

On Taiwan, Yang told Pompeo that there is only “…one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.”

The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations, and China is determined to safeguard its core interests, Yang said on the Taiwan question.