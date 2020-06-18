e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Malicious attacks’: China to US over sanctions law on Uyghur abuses

‘Malicious attacks’: China to US over sanctions law on Uyghur abuses

China will resolutely hit out and the US will bear the burden of consequences, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

world Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:22 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Beijing
China reacted after US President Donald Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act into law on Wednesday. (File photo @StateDept)
China reacted after US President Donald Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act into law on Wednesday. (File photo @StateDept)
         

China on Thursday sharply criticised a new US law that aims to sanction Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang, saying it “maliciously attacks” government policies.

China will resolutely hit out and the US will bear the burden of consequences, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

China reacted after US President Donald Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act into law on Wednesday.

The statement came after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo met top Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday.

Yang, a member of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) politburo is also the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the new law.

“China strongly deplores the US signing into law the ‘Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020’. We urge the US side to respect China’s counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation efforts, stop applying double standards on counter-terrorism issues, and stop using Xinjiang-related issues as a pretext to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” Yang was quoted as telling Pompeo in the foreign ministry statement.

The legislation requires the US administration to determine which Chinese officials are responsible for the “arbitrary detention, torture and harassment” of Uyghurs.

More than a million from the Uyghur Muslim minority were said to have been incarcerated in several camps across the remote Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in preemptive detention.

Beijing has denied the allegations, saying the government had set up vocational training institutes, which were also meant to deradicalise locals and fight terrorism, separatism and extremism.

“Xinjiang issues are not about human rights, ethnicity or religion at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism. The series of measures Xinjiang has taken are not only in accordance with China’s laws, but are also concrete steps and manifestations of China’s implementation of the international counter-terrorism and deradicalisation initiatives,” the foreign ministry said.

Yang also urged the US to stop interfering in Hong Kong in context of the new national security legislation that will be implemented in the city.

On Taiwan, Yang told Pompeo that there is only “…one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.”

The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations, and China is determined to safeguard its core interests, Yang said on the Taiwan question.

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In