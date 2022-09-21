Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan expecting third child: ‘Lots of love…’

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their third child, the Meta CEO said on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a picture of him and Priscilla and wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year”.

The couple, who got married in 2012, have two daughters - August, who is five years old, and Maxima - who is six years old.

Zuckerberg and Priscilla began dating in 2003 after they met at a queue for the washroom at a party of the former’s Harvard University fraternity. They met when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman. The couple moved in together in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary recently.

The duo have launched the ‘Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’ in 2015 - where they have pledged an investment of 99 percent of the couple's wealth from their Facebook shares over their lifetime.

The main aim of the initiative is to “build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone” and to “advance human potential and promote equality in areas such as health, education, scientific research, and energy”. Its main areas of work include science, education, justice, and opportunity, promoting housing affordability, criminal justice reform, and immigration reform.

