Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Meeting with the past', Greek family keeps ancient instruments alive

Reuters |
Nov 28, 2024 01:31 PM IST

GREECE-CULTURE/MUSIC (PIX, TV):'Meeting with the past', Greek family keeps ancient instruments alive

By Alexandros Avramidis

'Meeting with the past', Greek family keeps ancient instruments alive
'Meeting with the past', Greek family keeps ancient instruments alive

EVROPOS, Greece, - In Evropos, a village in northern Greece, Danis Koumartzis carves out the wooden sound box of a traditional lyre before covering it with animal hide and attaching nine strings that when plucked resemble the sound of a modern day guitar.

Koumartzis, 41, is continuing a family tradition focusing on making replicas of ancient Greek musical instruments based on old images on frescoes and vases going back centuries.

"It all started with our father, he started it initially as a hobby. He used to make other kinds of instruments, mainly Greek traditional instruments," Koumartzis said at his workshop, whose walls are covered with pictures of ancient instruments and their modern-day replicas.

"At some point, about 12 years ago, we dared and made the first replica instrument, an ancient Greek musical instrument, which was a lyre of Hermes," he said, referring to the Greek god who, according to legend, invented the instrument.

The instruments are bought by professional musicians, composers, academics and collectors, and have been used in films, including the recent remake of the classic Hollywood movie Ben Hur.

Those that play the instruments today see them as a window to the past.

"In some way, the lyre, as an emotion, creates a feeling that is otherworldly," said Giorgos Tsomeidis, 22, a student of the ancient Greek lyre in the city of Thessaloniki.

"Ancient Greek music, for me, is a way of initiation, I would say, a meeting with the past, and through it you can also open gates to the future."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On