Meghan Markle's bridal dress designer reveals secret details about the outfit that Duchess of Sussex wore at her wedding

Meghan Markle's bridal dress designer Clare Waight Keller has revealed details about the outfit that the Duchess of Sussex wore at her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. Earlier, in the HBO documentary Queen of the World, Meghan had shared that a blue fabric from the dress that she wore on her first date with Harry, was stitched to her bridal dress. Meghan Markle(Getty Images)

In an interaction with Vanity Fair on Friday, Keller revealed where the "blue fabric" was stitched in Meghan's bridal gown.

“We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there. It was a little blue gingham check,” revealed Keller.

“It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress,” she added.

In the documentary Queen of the World released in 2018, Meghan had hinted about "something blue" in her dress.

“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue. It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date,” Meghan had teased while checking the dress for the first time since her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

ALSO READ| From Oregon to Texas: NASA announces ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the US in October, check details

During her interaction with Vanity Fair, Keller also highlighted how significant it was to have hand-embroidered flower trim representing each of the 53 Commonwealth countries, in the veil of Meghan's bridal dress.

"[Meghan] felt like she was bringing an element of each of those countries down the aisle with her. So that her new role — and that bridge to the new role — was captured in what she was wearing,” said Keller.

“For both of us, we felt it was a really beautiful signature, and I think even Prince Harry was just thrilled at the idea that we really tried to capture something for everyone in that service,” added Keller.