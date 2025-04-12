Meghan Markle's ‘over-the-top’ NYC motorcade bothers no one ‘including paparazzi’

While the royal family has been globetrotting—from Prince William and family in the French Alps to King Charles III in Italy—Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in New York City this week, stirring headlines not for her appearance but for the high-security convoy that came with it. Markle Markle and 'Gypsy' star Audra McDonald met each other before the play.(Instagram/ Meghan Markle/Michaelah Reynolds)

On Thursday, the Duchess touched down in Manhattan, enjoying an early dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar before catching a performance of Gypsy on Broadway.

Following her Broadway night out Page Six reported Meghan travelled with a motorcade of three SUVs (with two decoys) and an unmarked NYPD vehicle. A source revealed that she had hired former Secret Service agents for her personal security, and the police vehicle reportedly housed two intelligence detectives.

ALSO READ| Kelly Clarkson has no idea about Meghan Markle's Netflix show, asks ‘what is that?’

Page Six's paparazzi source said the security measures are “absolutely abnormal, totally over-the-top and excessive.” They added, “Taylor [Swift] usually has two cars — her car that she’s in and a security car with her team... no one gets police escorts.” The same insider noted that even A-listers like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian don’t travel with such a large motorcade unless family is involved.

“It’s something that can be made available based on the threat assessment and the circumstances of where they’re going and what they’re doing,” another source told Page Six.

Netizens are mincing no words against Meghan

Notably, netizens are piping in various social media platforms, brutally slamming the Suits star for the not needed “over-the-top” security measures.

“Look at all the people NOT lining up to see #MeghanMarkle in NYC. Look at how much nobody cares, including little to no paparazzi,” one user commented.

“Nobody cares, #Meghan!,” another chimed in saying.

“My favorite is the bodyguard blocking her from no one who is around,” another mocked the Duchess.

While Prince Harry was not in New York—he was on a surprise visit to Ukraine—Markle, dressed in a chic black blouse and houndstooth pencil skirt, was escorted out of the Majestic Theatre after the show by both venue staff and her own security team.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle announces the launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever: ‘My heart feels so full’

The Sussexes have previously voiced concerns over safety in the city. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” one source told Page Six in 2023.