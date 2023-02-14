Home / World News / Multiple people reported injured in shooting on Michigan State University campus

Multiple people reported injured in shooting on Michigan State University campus

world news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Michigan State University Shooting: Videos shared on social media showed police officers swarming the campus following the shooting.

Michigan State University Shooting: Police said that a single suspect was at large and is believed to be on foot.(Representational)
Michigan State University Shooting: Police said that a single suspect was at large and is believed to be on foot.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

Shots were fired at Michigan State University with "multiple reported injuries," university police said on Twitter, urging students and faculty to “shelter in place.”

Read more: New Russian offensive in Ukraine? NATO's worrying confirmation

Videos shared on social media showed police officers swarming the campus following the shooting as university police said that shots were fired in two locations - near an academic building known as Berkey Hall and at an athletic facility called IM East, Reuters reported.

"There are multiple reported injuries," Michigan State University (MSU) said.

Police said that a single suspect was at large and is believed to be on foot.

Michigan State University is a major US public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
michigan state university
michigan state university

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out