Home / World News / New Russian offensive in Ukraine? NATO's worrying confirmation

New Russian offensive in Ukraine? NATO's worrying confirmation

world news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 07:31 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine said that it was braced for new ground attacks, fortifying positions in Bakhmut.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen walk on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen walk on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that a major new Russian offensive is underway in Ukraine as the eastern city of Bakhmut was facing heavy artillery fire. "We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said backing reports from local officials.

Russia's new offensive comes just days before the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. However, Ukraine said that it was braced for new ground attacks, fortifying positions in Bakhmut which has been a prime target for Russian president Vladimir Putin as it capture would offer a new foothold for Moscow in the Donetsk region after months of setbacks.

Read more: In Pakistan, Milk's price is PKR 210 per litre and chicken now costs over 780

Here are top updates on Russia's new offensive in Ukraine:

1. The Russian assault on Bakhmut has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group.

2. "The city, the city's suburbs, the entire perimeter, and essentially the entire Bakhmut direction and Kostyantynivka are under crazy, chaotic shelling," Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of Ukraine's Svoboda battalion, said.

3. The Russian defence ministry said its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines.

4. Ukraine reported Russian shelling all along the frontline and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut.

5. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said, “Thank you to every one of our soldiers who are preventing the occupiers from encircling Bakhmut... and who are holding our key positions at the front.”

6. Training of Ukrainian forces on the Leopard 2 and other modern battle tanks is underway in several European countries, including Poland, Britain and Germany, Reuters reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out