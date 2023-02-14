New Russian offensive in Ukraine? NATO's worrying confirmation

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that a major new Russian offensive is underway in Ukraine as the eastern city of Bakhmut was facing heavy artillery fire. "We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said backing reports from local officials.

Russia's new offensive comes just days before the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. However, Ukraine said that it was braced for new ground attacks, fortifying positions in Bakhmut which has been a prime target for Russian president Vladimir Putin as it capture would offer a new foothold for Moscow in the Donetsk region after months of setbacks.

Here are top updates on Russia's new offensive in Ukraine:

1. The Russian assault on Bakhmut has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group.

2. "The city, the city's suburbs, the entire perimeter, and essentially the entire Bakhmut direction and Kostyantynivka are under crazy, chaotic shelling," Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of Ukraine's Svoboda battalion, said.

3. The Russian defence ministry said its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines.

4. Ukraine reported Russian shelling all along the frontline and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut.

5. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said, “Thank you to every one of our soldiers who are preventing the occupiers from encircling Bakhmut... and who are holding our key positions at the front.”

6. Training of Ukrainian forces on the Leopard 2 and other modern battle tanks is underway in several European countries, including Poland, Britain and Germany, Reuters reported.

