Microsoft outage LIVE updates: 15 hours on, fixes not working 'as expected', tech giant scrambles to restore services
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Microsoft's global outage has disrupted Outlook and Teams, affecting users across the US and Asia-Pacific, including India. Microsoft has reported partial recovery but continues to battle server issues.
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft's global outage has continued into Friday with Outlook users reporting difficulties accessing inboxes, signing in and sending or receiving emails. Microsoft Teams has also faced disruptions, with users reporting connectivity issues and problems accessing certain features, although Microsoft has reported some recovery in Teams services in North America....Read More
The disruption, which began on Thursday, has spread across the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Australia and Japan. Microsoft's latest updates indicate that recovery efforts have not progressed as expected, with server-related problems continuing to affect services dependent on Exchange Online.
Downdetector has recorded a fresh wave of complaints even after reports fell from their peak of nearly 130,000 Outlook-related problems in the US.
Microsoft acknowledged the disruption, saying that a large number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, putting additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure. The company said its engineering teams were working to restore services and stabilise the affected systems.
The outage raised concerns about the widespread dependence on Microsoft's cloud-based ecosystem, with disruptions to a single infrastructure provider having consequences for businesses and users worldwide.
Key points on the Microsoft outage:
- Outlook and Teams disrupted: Users reported problems accessing emails, sending messages, signing in and using certain Teams features.
- Outage spreads to Asia-Pacific: India, Australia and Japan reported disruptions as the outage spilled into Friday's business hours.
- Microsoft struggles to restore services: The company reported partial recovery in some regions, but server adjustments have not resulted in sustained restoration.
- Businesses and agencies affected: Indian airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air reported email support disruptions. Government agencies in Australia, Japan and the US were also impacted.
- No cyberattack suspected: Microsoft said it was not aware of malicious activity causing the outage. Australia's cyber security minister said Microsoft believed the issue was not a cyberattack.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 01:35:46 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Outage raises concerns over cloud infrastructure dependence
Microsoft outage live updates: The prolonged disruption has renewed questions about the risks of businesses relying heavily on a single technology provider for essential operations. Experts have called for stronger backup systems and alternative communication channels to reduce the impact of outages affecting major cloud platforms.
- 13 Nov 2026, 01:27:51 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft Teams messaging begins returning to normal for some users
Microsoft outage live updates: Some Teams features, including messaging, have gradually returned to normal for users, according to reports from affected regions. However, the wider Microsoft 365 disruption continues, with Outlook and other services still facing intermittent access and connectivity problems.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 01:13:52 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Australia calls for review of dependence on single technology providers
Microsoft outage live updates: The Australian Computer Society has renewed calls for the government to review the country's dependence on individual digital service providers for critical IT systems. Its chief executive, Dr Prins Ralston, said organisations needed to examine where backup arrangements could help keep essential services running during major outages.
- 13 Nov 2026, 12:58:44 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft says 'not aware of any malicious activity' causing Outlook outage
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft has said it is not aware of any malicious activity behind the widespread outage affecting Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services. The company has attributed the disruption to server-related problems, with a large number of frontend servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable and putting additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure.
The clarification comes amid concerns over the cause of the prolonged disruption, which has affected users across several countries. Microsoft said its engineering teams were continuing to investigate the issue and working on measures to restore server capacity and stabilise affected services.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 12:51:56 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Why is Outlook down?
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft Outlook has been facing widespread disruptions as part of the ongoing global Microsoft outage, with users reporting difficulties accessing inboxes, signing in, and sending or receiving emails. Microsoft has attributed the disruption to server-related problems, with a large number of frontend servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable and placing additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure.
The company has said that services dependent on Exchange Online, its cloud-based email platform, have been particularly affected. Microsoft is exploring traffic throttling, protocol adjustments and failover routing to improve server capacity and stability, but its recovery measures have not yet delivered sustained results.
- 13 Nov 2026, 12:45:57 PM IST
What led to global Microsoft outage
By all accounts, the outage was caused by a cascading infrastructure failure.
It began with automated health checks across its server infrastructure, which failed on certain servers and caused them to shut down. This increased the load on the remaining online servers, causing a cascading effect. Microsoft engineers have attempted to restart these servers, and Microsoft 365 Status does indicate that a portion of the affected servers has been restarted and remains stable.
Restarting a server requires as long as 30 minutes, depending on hardware and workload. After an unexpected crash or hard reboot, the server may run a disk check process, which can take a long time on large drives. There is no guarantee that the issue which caused the server to shut down or become unresponsive will be fixed by a restart. Read HT's detailed report here
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- 13 Nov 2026, 12:43:00 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft explores traffic throttling, failover routing to stabilise servers
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft is evaluating additional traffic-management measures, including traffic throttling, protocol adjustments and failover routing, to improve server capacity and stability. It is also expanding internal testing in controlled environments to improve traffic monitoring and identify problems faster.
- 13 Nov 2026, 12:26:46 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft explores traffic controls to stabilise services amid global outage
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft is evaluating additional measures to stabilise its servers and restore services affected by the ongoing global outage. The company said it was exploring traffic management measures, including throttling, protocol adjustments and failover routing, to improve capacity and stability across affected regions.
In its latest update, Microsoft said it was also expanding internal testing in a controlled environment to monitor server activity more closely and improve its ability to detect issues. The measures are part of its ongoing efforts to restore the affected infrastructure and prevent further disruptions as users continue to report problems with Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 12:16:18 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Memes galore on social media as Microsoft outage disrupts work
Microsoft outage live updates: The Microsoft outage has sparked a flood of memes and jokes on social media, with users poking fun at their inability to access emails, attend meetings and get work done. From employees celebrating an unexpected break from office calls to users joking about staring at unresponsive Outlook screens, the disruption has become a trending topic online.
- 13 Nov 2026, 12:08:28 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Workhorse Group postpones quarterly results after outage
Microsoft outage live updates: US electric truck manufacturer Workhorse Group postponed its third-quarter results announcement from November 12 to November 16, citing business disruptions caused by the Microsoft outage. The development illustrates how the disruption has affected corporate activities beyond email and workplace communication.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 12:01:08 PM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Australian spy agency, federal police affected
Microsoft outage live updates: Australia's intelligence agency and federal police were among the organisations affected by the Microsoft outage on Friday. The disruption also hit government agencies in Japan and the US, highlighting the impact on critical institutional communication systems.
- 13 Nov 2026, 11:55:48 AM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft reports partial recovery, but server issues persist
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft said it had applied adjustments to affected servers and observed partial recovery in some regions. However, the measures have not resulted in sustained restoration, with the company continuing to explore additional steps to improve infrastructure stability.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 11:50:55 AM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Air India says flight operations unaffected by Microsoft outage
We are closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and there is currently no impact on any of our communication channels. To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline. All channels are functioning as expected: • Voice • AI.g • Social Media • Customer Notifications We remain fully committed to supporting you at every step and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation. #Advisory— Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) November 13, 2026
Air India has said its flight operations remain unaffected by the ongoing global Microsoft outage, with all its communication channels continuing to function normally. The airline said it was closely monitoring the situation and had temporarily rerouted its emails to ensure that every message continued to reach it without interruption. Air India added that it was responding to emails within its usual 24-hour timeline. Its customer support channels, including voice, AI.g, social media and customer notifications, are all functioning as expected, the airline said in a post on X.
- 13 Nov 2026, 11:45:15 AM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella yet to issue statement on global outage
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has not yet issued a public statement on the widespread disruption affecting the company's services. The outage has affected millions of users and businesses relying on Microsoft's ecosystem, with Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 among the services reporting problems. The company has said its engineering teams are working to restore services and stabilise the affected infrastructure.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 11:32:40 AM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Why Microsoft outage is affecting third-party services
Microsoft outage live updates: The disruption highlights how several digital platforms depend on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure for essential functions such as email, authentication and workplace connectivity. When these systems experience problems, third-party services that rely on Microsoft's integrations can also face interruptions, even if their own infrastructure remains operational.
- 13 Nov 2026, 11:29:03 AM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: IndiGo's email support services down amid outage
Microsoft outage live updates: Amid a global outage of Microsoft apps, Indian airline IndiGo has stated its email support services have also been impacted.
"Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding," the airline wrote on X.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 11:09:09 AM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: OpenAI, Anthropic report Microsoft connector issues
Microsoft outage live updates: The Microsoft outage has had repercussions for artificial intelligence platforms, with OpenAI and Anthropic reporting problems involving their Microsoft integrations. OpenAI flagged issues with its Microsoft connectors, while Anthropic reported disruptions to its Microsoft 365 connector because of an upstream provider issue.
- 13 Nov 2026, 11:07:48 AM IST
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365
Users across several countries report disruptions, with problems accessing emails, workplace applications and cloud-based tools.
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