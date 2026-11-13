Microsoft outage LIVE updates: 15 hours on, fixes not working 'as expected', tech giant scrambles to restore services

The disruption, which began on Thursday, has spread across the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Australia and Japan. Microsoft's latest updates indicate that recovery efforts have not progressed as expected, with server-related problems continuing to affect services dependent on Exchange Online.

Downdetector has recorded a fresh wave of complaints even after reports fell from their peak of nearly 130,000 Outlook-related problems in the US.

Microsoft acknowledged the disruption, saying that a large number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, putting additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure. The company said its engineering teams were working to restore services and stabilise the affected systems.

The outage raised concerns about the widespread dependence on Microsoft's cloud-based ecosystem, with disruptions to a single infrastructure provider having consequences for businesses and users worldwide.

Key points on the Microsoft outage: