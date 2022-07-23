Monkeypox outbreak can be stopped with right strategies: What WHO chief said
The monkeypox outbreak seems to have been largely concentrated “among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday as the world health body declared a global health emergency with the virus spreading fast across nations. At the same time, however, the WHO chief warned against discrimination. “Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus,” he underlined.
With global cooperation and available tools, he further suggested, the transmission of the monkeypox virus could be brought under control. “Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners. That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups,” Dr Ghebreyesus underlined.
“It’s therefore essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men, to design and deliver effective information and services, and to adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities.”
He also segmented countries in four categories for a strategic approach. The first group has those countries that have not yet reported any case so far or no case for at least three weeks.
In the second group are the countries with recently imported cases of monkeypox and that are experiencing human-to-human transmission. “The third group of countries is those with transmission of monkeypox between animals and humans. And the fourth is countries with manufacturing capacity for diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics,” Dr Ghebreyesus highlighted during his latest briefing.
Worldwide, more than 16,000 cases have been reported so far this year from 75 nations and territories. The virus was once upon a time largely confined to Africa.
Even as it is spreading fast, only five deaths have reported so far this year, says the WHO.
Here are five reasons why monkeypox has been declared a global health emergency: 1. The number - within a month - has grown five-fold.
Watch: Sinkhole forms at bottom of pool, pulls man into it; house owners held
In an unprecedented turn of events, a man was reported to have died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of a swimming pool at a villa near Tel Aviv, Israel. People sitting by the poolside started shouting in Hebrew as they alerted people in the pool, seeing someone getting pulled into the sinkhole. There were six people in the pool at the time of the incident.
10 killed after mountain collapse at China mining site: Report
Ten people were killed and seven injured Saturday after the collapse of a section of a mountain at a coal mine in China, state television channel CCTV reported. The accident took place around 11:15 am local time (0315 GMT) in the northwestern province of Gansu, said CCTV, adding that rescue operations are now over. Personnel were moving around the mining site "when a mountainside collapse occurred".
Turkey says Russia denies attack on Odessa port
Moscow has denied carrying out any attack on the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the Turkish defence minister said Saturday, a day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports. "The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and they were looking into the issue very closely," Hulusi Akar said, but Russia has yet to officially comment.
With over 16,000 cases reported from 75 countries and territories, monkeypox is now a public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Saturday. The risk of monkeypox "is moderate globally and in all regions", Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
