Monkeypox virus can stay on computer mouse, coffee machine for days: CDC study
More than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 92 countries and territories, with almost 7,500 cases being registered last week - a 20 per cent increase, said World Health Organization.
A new study on monkeypox by the US disease control body CDC now suggests that the virus can linger on many common household objects for several days despite regular disinfecting.
For this study, a home shared by two monkeypox patients was taken up. The patients regularly disinfected surfaces, washed their hands several times a day and showered more frequently. Despite this, researchers found the virus in 70 per cent of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began. These included couches, blankets, a coffee machine, computer mouse and the light switch.
ALSO READ | Monkeypox cases jumped 20% last week to 35,000 across 92 countries: WHO
Can you get infected from a surface virus?
The virus detected on the items and surfaces during the study was dead, suggesting the risk infections could spread is low. The CDC said that cleaning and disinfection practices may have limited the amount of contamination in the home, Bloomberg reported.
Following the study, the US disease control body advised people visiting the home of someone with monkeypox to protect themselves “by wearing a well-fitting mask, avoiding touching possibly contaminated surfaces, maintaining appropriate hand hygiene, avoiding sharing eating utensils, clothing, bedding, or towels and following home disinfection recommendations.”
Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, including through face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, including sexual contact. It can also spread through respiratory droplets via ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth.
Global health body WHO had previously clarified that it is also possible to become infected from a ‘contaminated environment’. For instance when an infectious person touches clothing, bedding, towels, objects, electronics and surfaces - skin flakes or viruses can cause contamination of the environment.
With agency inputs
-
Ethiopian Airlines pilots fall asleep on flight, miss landing
New Delhi: Pilots of an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines fell asleep mid-air and missed landing at Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, commercial aviation news website Aviation Herald reported late on Thursday. The pilots were later suspended pending an investigation, according to news agency Bloomberg. The incident reportedly took place on Monday when the aircraft was flying from Sudan's Khartoum and was supposed to land at Bole Airport in Addis Ababa.
-
Ex-UK minister Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak for next PM
Former British cabinet minister Michael Gove on Friday endorsed Rishi Sunak for prime minister and announced an end of his frontline political career, he said in an op-ed in The Times. Gove wrote in the op-ed that he thinks Liz Truss' campaign for 10 Downing Street "has been a holiday from reality." Sunak has the right arguments as they come from his experience of being the chancellor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gove added.
-
Al-Shabaab attacks hotel in Somalia's Mogadishu, casualties reported
Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu in a hail of gunfire and explosions on Friday, with casualties reported, security sources and witnesses said. The assault on the Hayat Hotel triggered a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the jihadist group who are still holed up inside the building, security official Abdukadir Hassan told AFP.
-
Sweden shopping centre shooting: Two injured, one arrested
Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmo and one suspect has been arrested. Read: Shooting selection policy set for a tweak again The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras. Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping centre.
-
EU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
The recommendation is based on a study involving about 500 adults, which compared the performance of the vaccine given either intradermally or subcutaneously, as two doses given about a month apart.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics