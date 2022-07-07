‘Morning everyone....oh’: Twitter floods with memes as UK PM clings to power
British prime minister Boris Johnson - holding on to power precariously after multiple members of his cabinet resigned over the past few days - has become the subject of memes among the online community. A slew of these memes have surfaced on Twitter, encapsulating the current political crisis in Britain as Johnson stares at the strong possibility of being removed as Conservative Party leader and PM.
Some of the memes:
A short read of Sajid Javid’s and Rishi Sunak’s resignation letters: “I’m bored of this. I’m going for a Twix”: @LeoHolmes1999 tweeted.
Iceland Foods, a British supermarket chain, uploaded a photo of Boris Johnson and asked “Having trouble keeping your cabinet full? Shop everyday essentials from Iceland.co.uk
@Stakke82, another Twitter user to join the band of Boris Johnson memes, tweeted a photo of a pub in Canterbury which wrote on a board that IKEA has better cabinets than the UK government.
“If the answer is Boris, how dumb is the question,” the other side of the board read.
“If Boris Johnson survives this I would honestly fancy his chances against Thanos,” British actor Sanjeev Kolhi tweeted.
“Morning everyone....oh,” @thetopbananadan wrote on the microblogging site as he uploaded a photo of Johnson walking into an empty meeting room, highlighting the mass resignations.
Johnson suffers over 40 resignations from cabinet; PM defiant
More than 40 ministers and aides have quit the Boris Johnson government since late Tuesday.
The resignations include finance and health ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, who began the exodus after claims the PM turned a blind eye to alleged sexual assault by a parliamentary ally.
Johnson is already under a boatload of scandals, including the infamous 'Partygate' - which deals with gatherings and parties at 10, Downing Street in violation of Covid protocols enforced on the rest of the country.
As 'partygate' grew, Johnson became the first UK PM found to have broken the law while in office.
Some other controversies that involve him include the identification of those who paid for a lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat and an expensive holiday to a private Caribbean island.
However, amid all the trouble, Johnson is defiant and vowed to stay on as the prime minister.
-
Beijing-based AIIB opens Abu Dhabi office in face of China’s zero-Covid policy
The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on Thursday announced the opening of its first office outside its Beijing headquarter, in what appears to be an effort to negotiate China's Covid-19-related policies including restrictions on international travel and strict quarantine requirements for returnees. “The AIIB Board of Directors has approved the establishment of an Interim Operational Hub (the Hub), the bank's first overseas office,” the multilateral lender said in a statement on Thursday.
-
South Asians may have suffered more than general public in Covid-19: Canadian study
South Asian communities may have suffered more during the Covid-19 pandemic than the general population, according to an indicative study published in Canada. Researchers from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, “found the Regional Municipality of Peel, home to a large South Asian Canadian community, emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot before the local rollout of vaccines starting in April 2021”. The city of Brampton was the “epicentre”.
-
Chinese ice cream brand under fire for products that don't melt
A Chinese brand once dubbed the "Hermes of ice cream" has come under fire after internet users said some of its products do not melt -- even when baked with a blowtorch. The most expensive offering of Chicecream -- called "Zhong Xue Gao" in Chinese -- costs 66 yuan ($10). Chicecream has promoted itself as a Chinese alternative to Western brands such as Magnum and Haagen-Dazs, using supposedly natural ingredients and locally-inspired product designs.
-
Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back
Russia redoubled its push for Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Wednesday, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have repelled some advances and both sides reporting casualties. The Ukrainian armed forces General Staff said troops stopped enemy units advancing towards Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk, one of two provinces in the Donbas whose capture is among Moscow's main goals. “Every crime will be punished,” he wrote on social media.
-
FBI, MI5 chiefs warn of ‘immense’ China threat at rare joint address
FBI Director Christopher Wray and United Kingdom MI5 Director General Ken McCallum on Wednesday cautioned business leaders against threat from the Chinese government, in an unprecedented joint address at the British intelligence service's London headquarters. Speaking to an audience of officials and business executives in Thames House, Wray talked about “complex, enduring, and pervasive danger” to the innovative businesses from China.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics