Myanmar earthquake: ‘Force of 334 atom bombs’, continuing aftershocks leave cities in ruins, over 1,600 dead

Rescuers race against time to find any survivors in ravaged Myanmar after the March 28 powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks, described as force equivalent to more than "300 atomic bombs". A monk walks past damaged houses in Mandalay on March 30, 2025, two days after an earthquake struck central Myanmar. (AFP)

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Myanmar's second-largest city on Sunday as well, the USGS said, the latest in a string of aftershocks following Friday's temblor.

The earthquake, strongest Myanmar has recorded in a century, has killed over 1,600 people and left hundreds injured and missing. The earthquake also led to casualties in neighbouring Thailand, where 17 people have died in Bangkok, as per city authorities. A 30-storey under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok collapsed after the Friday earthquake.

The Myanmar earthquake, whose epicentre was near Mandalay, was followed by over a dozen aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). USGS data showed that a total 15 earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar within 10 hours on Friday, starting with the massive 7,7 magnitude trembler that struck the country at 06:20:54 (UTC).

The most powerful aftershock was measured at Magnitude 6.7, occurring at 06:32:04 (UTC), according to USGS. On Saturday, March 29, also, Myanmar was hit by at least two earthquakes, with one measuring 5.1 in magnitude, other 4.2, as per USGS.

‘Energy equivalent to 334 atomic bombs’

The earthquake in Myanmar unleashed energy equivalent to “334 atomic bombs,” according to a geologist cited in a CNN report. “The force that a quake like this releases is about 334 atomic bombs,” the report quoted geologist Jess Phoenix.

Another seismologist said that the earthquake was like a “great knife cut into the Earth.”

Rescue personnel carry a person out from the rubble of the building that collapsed following a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 29.(REUTERS)

Myanmar is embroiled in a civil war between a military junta that seized power in 2021 and pro-democracy fighters as well as ethnic rebel groups fighting to overthrow it. Pro-democracy rebels declared a ceasefire in quake-hit areas to allow for emergency aid to reach victims of the disaster as the search for survivors continue.

The shadow National Unity Government said the People’s Defence Force will pause offensive military operations for two weeks except for defensive actions, effective Sunday, according to a statement. It also appealed for relief agencies and international groups to step up aid.

Over 10,000 could be dead

While the death toll currently stands at over 1,600 people, the USGS said the highest probability is that more than 10,000 people may have died, according to a Bloomberg report.

USGS warned that estimated economic losses may exceed Myanmar’s gross domestic product.

An initial assessment by Myanmar's opposition NUG cited in a Reuters report said at least 2,900 buildings, 30 roads and seven bridges had been damaged by the earthquake.

"Due to significant damage, Naypyitaw and Mandalay international airports are temporarily closed," the report quoted the NUG.

The control tower at the airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar's purpose-built capital city, also collapsed in the earthquake, making it inoperable, a person with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.