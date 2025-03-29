Myanmar earthquake: Thousands spend nights 'outside' fearing tremors; broken roads hamper relief operations

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Saturday that humanitarian operations in Myanmar have been hindered by damaged roads and infrastructure. It also flagged a crippling shortage of medical supplies. Volunteers work at an earthquake affected area in Mandalay, central Myanmar.(AP)

The UN body said thousands of people have been spending nights in open spaces fearing further earthquakes.

"Thousands of people are spending the nights on the streets or open spaces due to the damage and destruction to homes, or fearing further quakes," it said.

Over 1600 people have died and over 3400 sustained injuries after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the military junta-ruled country on Friday. OCHA said the tremors annihilated critical infrastructure, including major bridges and roads, making it difficult for those providing rescue and relief to reach the affected areas.

"Damage to the Yangon-Nay Pyi Taw-Mandalay expressway led to service disruptions, with cracks and surface distortions forcing highway buses to halt operations", the UN agency said in a statement.

The UN said it was mobilising emergency response efforts alongside humanitarian partner organisations.

"As the full scale of the disaster unfolds, urgent humanitarian assistance is needed to support those affected," OCHA said in the statement.

Shortage of medical supplies

It also pointed out that rescue efforts were hampered by a communication breakdown and a lack of medical supplies.

"A severe shortage of medical supplies is hampering response efforts, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines, and tents for health workers," OCHA added.

It said telecommunications and internet disruptions continued to hinder humanitarian communications and operations.

"Damaged roads and debris are obstructing humanitarian access and complicating needs assessments," it added.

Hospitals in Mandalay, Magway and the capital, Naypyidaw, "are struggling to cope with the influx of injured people".

The junta has called for global help to tide over the crisis. India, US and several other countries have pledged support.

With inputs from AFP, Reuters