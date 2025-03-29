Myanmar earthquake: Pool water from high-rise, skyscrapers in Thailand, China empty down on roads | Watch

A massive earthquake of 7.7 magnitude and an aftershock of 6.4 struck Myanmar and also jolted its neighbouring country of Thailand on Friday, causing severe destruction in the regions. The heavy jolts of the earthquake prompted pool water from high-rise buildings and skyscrappers to be emptied onto roads in Bangkok, (X)

Myanmar's ruling junta chief on Saturday said that the death toll has passed 1,000 and the tally of injured persons stands at a figure above 2,000.

In Thailand's capital city, Bangkok, at least 10 persons lost their lives, with several others injured and missing, reports said.

The quake, which struck in early afternoon, also caused some damage in China. The tremors were reportedly felt in the southwest Yunnan province, with Beijing's earthquake agency reporting the jolt as a 7.9 magnitude one.

People were seen rushing out of buildings, seeking shelter any place they could find as extremely heavy tremors rocked the country.

Pools in skyscrapers turn into waterfalls

Meanwhile, the quake tremors also caused swimming pools of skyscrapers and other high-rise buildings to turn into waterfalls, with all the water getting emptied onto roads and sweeping people off.

A purported video, likely from China, showed the moments before and after a rooftop pool in the earthquake zone emptied onto the streets and swept the people present there off their feet.

Another unverified video showed huge quantities of pool water cascading down a massive skyscraper in Bangkok as the earthquake struck Myanmar and affected Thailand as well. The water was seen getting emptied onto roads with an extremely high intensity.

A purported video from one of the high-rise buildings in Bangkok showed some people still present in the rooftop swimming pool when the affect of the strong earthquake left the pool water swaying back and forth, cascading down the building with force.

Slew of pool water was purportedly seen flowing down a skyscraper in Bangkok as a massive earthquake struck Myanmar early on Friday afternoon. With heavy force, the pool water was captured hitting the roads.

However, HT.com couldn't independently verify the veracity of these visuals.

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry said that the country stood ready to do its best to provide emergency humanitarian assistance and support to the calamity-hit Myanmar. The statement said that Beijing wants to help "people there carry out disaster relief and rescue and pull through this trying time".

The ministry spokesperson also extended Beijing's "sincere sympathies" Myanmar, saying that the people of China and Myanmar enjoy a profound "pauk-phaw" friendship, in reference to the particularly close ties between the two countries.

For rescue and relief efforts, the United Nations has also allocated $5 million for emergency relief fund to earthquakes. Stéphane Dujarric, the U.N. spokesperson, told reporters that the fund was made as international and local UN staff are working to gather information on the number of people hit, infrastructures damaged and scope of humanitarian needs, in view of the massive quake.