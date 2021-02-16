IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down anti-coup rallies
Troops have fanned out around the country in recent days and fired rubber bullets to disperse one rally in Mandalay, hours before authorities again cut internet gateways. (AP)
Troops have fanned out around the country in recent days and fired rubber bullets to disperse one rally in Mandalay, hours before authorities again cut internet gateways. (AP)
world news

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down anti-coup rallies

Security forces have used increasing force to quell huge nationwide street protests and a disobedience campaign encouraging civil servants to strike.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Myanmar's generals imposed a second straight overnight internet shutdown into Tuesday, ignoring international condemnation as they worked to grind down a popular uprising against their coup.

In the two weeks since troops ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and took the civilian leader into custody, big urban centres and isolated village communities alike have been in open revolt.

Security forces have used increasing force to quell huge nationwide street protests and a disobedience campaign encouraging civil servants to strike.

Troops have fanned out around the country in recent days and fired rubber bullets to disperse one rally in Mandalay, hours before authorities again cut internet gateways.

"They shut down the internet because they want to do bad things," said 44-year-old Win Tun, a resident of commercial capital Yangon.

"We didn't sleep the whole night so we could see what would happen."

The shutdown came after another day of protests in Yangon, in defiance of armoured vehicles and troop convoys stationed around key sections of the city -- although turnout was smaller than in recent days.

Mandalay, the country's second largest city, saw a clash that left at least six injured after police used slingshots against protesters and fired rubber bullets into the crowd.

Demonstrators retaliated by throwing bricks, according to a medic at the scene, while journalists said police had beaten them in the melee.

Crowds returned to the streets of Yangon and other locations around the country on Tuesday morning.

"I want more people to join the protests, we don't want to be seen as weak," said Thwe Ei Sann, a university student in the city.

A large crowd blocked railway tracks outside the port city of Mawlamyine to prevent a Yangon-bound train from leaving the port city.

Many of the country's locomotive drivers have joined the anti-coup work boycotts and have frustrated junta efforts to restart the national railway network after a Covid-19 shutdown.

Yangon residents had on the weekend used tree trunks to block police vehicles sent to bring striking rail workers back to their stations.

- 'Nobody believes them' -

The international community has unleashed a torrent of condemnation against the leaders of Myanmar's new army administration, which insists it took power lawfully.

UN ambassador Christine Schraner Burgener spoke to junta number two Soe Win on Monday and warned him that the regime's network blackouts "undermine core democratic principles", according to a spokesman.

State media reported the following day that the general had discussed "security measures" with the envoy, along with the regime's Covid-19 vaccination rollout and economic recovery plans.

More than 420 people have been arrested since the coup, according to a list of confirmed detentions from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

There are numerous unconfirmed reports of other arrests.

Suu Kyi and her top political ally, Win Myint, have not been seen in public since they were detained in dawn raids on February 1, the day a new parliament was due to convene.

Both are expected to appear in court by videolink in Naypyidaw this week.

The Nobel laureate, who spent years under house arrest for opposing an earlier dictatorship, has been charged under an obscure import law for possessing unregistered walkie-talkies at her home.

Her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said he had been unable to contact his client, though officials from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party have previously said she is in good health.

UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews told AFP Monday that he does not expect Suu Kyi's court hearing to be fair.

"There's nothing fair about the junta. This is theatre. It's just theatre. And of course, nobody believes them," Andrews said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
internet shutdown aung san suu kyi party official myanmar military mandalay yangon suu kyi loyalist win myint win myint
Close
A vial, syringe, and small toy figures are seen in front of displayed South Africa flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
A vial, syringe, and small toy figures are seen in front of displayed South Africa flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

South Africa plans to 'share' one million AstraZeneca doses via African Union

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Anban Pillay, deputy director-general at the Department of Health, told Reuters it was not true that South Africa had asked the Serum Institute to take the 1 million doses back, as reported by Indian daily The Economic Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Troops have fanned out around the country in recent days and fired rubber bullets to disperse one rally in Mandalay, hours before authorities again cut internet gateways. (AP)
Troops have fanned out around the country in recent days and fired rubber bullets to disperse one rally in Mandalay, hours before authorities again cut internet gateways. (AP)
world news

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down anti-coup rallies

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Security forces have used increasing force to quell huge nationwide street protests and a disobedience campaign encouraging civil servants to strike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The protests are taking place in defiance of an order banning gatherings of five or more people.(AP Photo)
The protests are taking place in defiance of an order banning gatherings of five or more people.(AP Photo)
world news

Myanmar protests resume after second night of internet shutdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Groups of demonstrators turned out early in Yangon and other cities to protest the Feb. 1 coup and demand that the nation’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her ousted government be freed from detention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa, with nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 including more than 47,000 deaths, has had 41% of Africa's reported cases.(AP file photo. Representative image)
South Africa, with nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 including more than 47,000 deaths, has had 41% of Africa's reported cases.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid-19: South Africa's health care workers eager for first vaccines

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:25 PM IST
C.J. Umunnakwe, a virologist running a lab that has performed more than 40,000 virus tests, says he “wholeheartedly believes in vaccinations. Vaccines save lives.” He plans to talk to those who may be skeptical.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian PM Scott Morrison said Linda Reynolds should not have questioned Higgins about her accusation.(Bloomberg)
Australian PM Scott Morrison said Linda Reynolds should not have questioned Higgins about her accusation.(Bloomberg)
world news

Australian PM apologises to ex-staffer alleging rape in country's parliament

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Morrison said he first heard of Higgins’ allegation on Monday and his office only learned about it on Friday last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department said Malaysia repatriated 37,038 migrants last year, including 3,322 from Myanmar REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
The department said Malaysia repatriated 37,038 migrants last year, including 3,322 from Myanmar REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
world news

Malaysia to deport 1,200 Myanmar migrants despite a military coup

AP, Kuala Lumpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:27 PM IST
  • Malaysia's immigration chief, Khairul Dzaimee Daud, said in a statement late Monday that the detainees will be deported Feb. 23 on Myanmar navy ships. He said the 1,200 were held for offenses including not having valid travel documents, overstaying and violating their social visit passes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture, freethinkers and rationalists seen protesting against the death of Avijit Roy, a blogger and author, who has hacked to death by Islamists. (AFP)
In this file picture, freethinkers and rationalists seen protesting against the death of Avijit Roy, a blogger and author, who has hacked to death by Islamists. (AFP)
world news

Avijit Roy murder trial: Five Islamists sentenced to death in Bangladesh

Reuters, Dhaka
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Avijit Roy, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death by machete-wielding assailants in February 2015 while returning home with his wife from a Dhaka book fair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miners are seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia. (REUTERS)
Miners are seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia. (REUTERS)
world news

China aims to hurt US by curbing export of critical rare-earth minerals: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:00 PM IST
China is exploring whether it can hurt US defense contractors by limiting supplies of rare-earth minerals that are critical to the industry, the Financial Times reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deal shows Seven splitting from rivals News Corp and Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd which have failed to reach agreements with Google. (Reuters)
The deal shows Seven splitting from rivals News Corp and Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd which have failed to reach agreements with Google. (Reuters)
world news

Australia: Seven West Media becomes first news outlet to strike deal with Google

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Seven, which owns a free-to-air television network and the main metro newspaper in the city of Perth, said it would supply content for Google's News Showcase platform. It did not disclose terms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian diaspora in Vancouver, Canada, holds a 'Tiranga Yatra' against violence on Republic Day in Delhi. (ANI)
Indian diaspora in Vancouver, Canada, holds a 'Tiranga Yatra' against violence on Republic Day in Delhi. (ANI)
world news

India expresses concerns over threat to citizens in Canada

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 PM IST
The Indian High Commission in Ottawa raise the issue of safety of Indian citizens in Canada after multiple reports that Indo-Canadians were threatened for pro-India actions, perceived to be critical of the ongoing protests against the farm laws passed by New Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
:House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with impeachment managers Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)
:House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with impeachment managers Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)
world news

9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming proposed by Nancy Pelosi

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Her letter follows similar demands being made by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, is also among those on trial.(AP)
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, is also among those on trial.(AP)
world news

Veteran Hong Kong activists on trial over huge democracy rally

AFP, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:14 AM IST
As they entered court on Tuesday, some of the activists flashed a three-finger salute, a symbol now used across Asia to protest authoritarianism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Participants take part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea(REUTERS)
Participants take part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea(REUTERS)
world news

S. Korea strikes Covid-19 vaccine deal, 23 mn to be inoculated

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:09 AM IST
South Korea had already secured supply agreements for enough doses for 56 million, though it has a population of 52 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The law is dubbed the anti-separatism bill as ministers fear Islamists are creating communities that reject France's secular identity and laws, as well as its values such as equality between the sexes.(AP)
The law is dubbed the anti-separatism bill as ministers fear Islamists are creating communities that reject France's secular identity and laws, as well as its values such as equality between the sexes.(AP)
world news

French parliament to vote on anti-extremism bill

AFP, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:06 AM IST
With an eye on 2022 elections, President Emmanuel Macron has championed the bill which seeks to tighten rules on issues ranging from religious teaching, online hate to polygamy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The site's homepage, however, was a single, static page whose lead post reminded viewers of “technical difficulties.” But it was possible to log in via a different variation of that URL.(AP)
The site's homepage, however, was a single, static page whose lead post reminded viewers of “technical difficulties.” But it was possible to log in via a different variation of that URL.(AP)
world news

Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch

AP, Boston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Parler said in an emailed statement Monday that it would be led by an interim CEO, Mark Meckler of the Tea Party Patriots movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP