Nepal President refuses to sign citizenship law: 5 points on political crisis

Published on Sep 21, 2022

Nepal Citizenship Law: As Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari refused to sign proposed amendments in the citizenship law, here are 5 points on the story

By Mallika Soni

A clash between Nepal's government and the country's President over a citizenship legislation could lead to a political and constitutional crisis. As Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari refused to sign proposed amendments in the citizenship law, here are 5 points on the story:

1. The proposed bill will give citizenship certificates to children whose parents' whereabouts were not known with which more than 500,000 people would get citizenship certificates, eventually given them voting rights, a Reuters report said.

2. The bill will also give citizenship documents to Nepalis who are citizens of foreign nations enabling them to do business in the country.

3. The bill has been passed twice in Nepal's parliament by a majority.

4. Five top leaders of the political parties in the ruling alliance said that the president had deprived many Nepalis of their right to citizenship by refusing to approve the bill.

5. Opposition parties in Nepal have said that the bill must include a provision requiring foreign women to wait for seven years before getting the Nepali citizenship.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

