Nepal's deputy PM, Pokhara mayor sustain burn injuries at inauguration event

Nepal's deputy prime minister Bishnu Paudel Pokhara and metropolitan mayor Dhanraj Acharya were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment after they sustained burn injuries during the opening ceremony of Pokhara Tourism Year on Saturday, ANI reported. Nepal's deputy prime minister Bishnu Paudel Pokhara.(X/MOFNepal )

“They have been airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment,” Kaski District Police Office’s Superintendent of Police Shyamnath Oliya told ANI.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the incident occurred when a hydrogen-filled balloon exploded during the event.

Many users on social media shared the video from the event, when the incident took place. However, HT.com couldn't independently verify the veracity of it.

Paudel, who is also the country's finance minister, and Acharya were on the stage when the explosion occurred.

According to Bhuwan KC, the minister's press advisor, Paudel suffered burns on his hands and face. Acharya also is said to have sustained more severe injuries.

The explosion was reportedly triggered when an automatic switch sparked a flame that ignited the hydrogen-filled balloon, The Kathmandu Post reported.