Netanyahu slams DC shooting of Israeli embassy staffers, orders enhanced security at missions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he has ordered enhanced security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide after a gunman who shouted "free Palestine" shot dead two embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has also ordered enhanced security to increase protection for state representatives. (Reuters)

"I have instructed to enhance security arrangements at Israeli missions around the world and to increase protection for state representatives," he said.

"We are witnessing the terrible price of anti-Semitism and the wild incitement against the State of Israel."

Gunfire broke out late Wednesday outside the Capital Jewish Museum in the centre of Washington as the venue held a social event for young professionals and diplomatic staff.

A video clip circulating on social media showed a young bearded man in a jacket and white shirt shouting "free, free Palestine" as he was led away by police.

The victims were a young couple who planned to get married, according to the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was "devastated" by the fatal attack but said the two countries would "stand united in defence of our people".

"This is a despicable act of hatred, of anti-Semitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy," Herzog said.

"America and Israel will stand united in defence of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us."

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar too pledged that Israel would not give into "terror", saying he was "horrified" by the attack.

"Israeli representatives around the world are constantly exposed to heightened risk -- especially in these times," he said.

“We are in close contact with American authorities. Israel will not surrender to terror.”