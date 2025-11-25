New alcohol stores to open in Saudi Arabia for select foreigners? Here's what we know

Work has started on new alcohol stores in two of Saudi Arabia’s main cities to serve some non-Muslim customers, the latest step in the country’s efforts to loosen social restrictions. The government may also be easing restrictions on who is allowed to purchase alcohol.(Unsplash/Representative Image)

The kingdom is building two liquor shops in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah and Dammam in the east, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the project hasn’t been made public.

The government may also be easing restrictions on who is allowed to purchase alcohol. A store that was opened in the capital Riyadh last year and sold liquor to foreign diplomats only has now opened up to non-Muslims holding a special type of permit under the Premium Residency program, according to the news website Semafor. A foreign resident with that residential status has recently bought liquor from the Riyadh shop, they told Bloomberg.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The moves show Saudi Arabia is quietly widening access to alcohol for a larger group of foreign residents, in line with its efforts to ease restrictions in the predominantly Muslim country. Looser rules around alcohol stand to make the kingdom a more attractive place to live and work for foreigners, which Saudi Arabia is increasingly looking to attract as it seeks more talent that can help drive the Vision 2030 diversification agenda. The steps also highlight how delicate a task it is for its leaders to modernize the kingdom, the birthplace of Islam and home to the religion’s two holiest sites.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has led the easing of some social restrictions, reversing a ban on women driving and permitting public entertainment, music and mixing of genders. The influence of religious authorities that had enforced a strict moral code has been waning as the crown prince chases his plans to open the country to more foreign visitors and diversify the oil-dependent economy.