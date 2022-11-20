‘No chance of default,’ Pakistan says it will repay external debt 'on time'

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government will fulfill its external debt commitments including the repayment of a sukuk bond that’s due in the first week of December.

“There is no chance of default. Repayment will be done on time,” he said in a televised message on Saturday, adding that arrangements for debt repayments for next year have been done “in principle.”

Dar estimated the country’s current account deficit would be at $6 billion at the end of June 2023, half that of an earlier projection. He said the deficit is expected to be less than $400 million in October.

The finance minister also rejected the possibility of fuel shortages in the country amid political uncertainty triggered by former premier Imran Khan’s months-long campaign for snap elections to be held.

Khan announced on Saturday he will hold a rally in Islamabad on Nov. 26 as the last leg of the protest campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON