May 17, 2023 07:16 AM IST
No Quad meeting on May 24, Australia PM says after Joe Biden cancels visit
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the Quad meeting of the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States would not go ahead in Sydney next week.
Albanese added an existing bilateral meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi may still go ahead.
