No Quad meeting on May 24, Australia PM says

Reuters
May 17, 2023 07:16 AM IST

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the Quad meeting of the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States would not go ahead in Sydney next week.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (ANI Photo)
Albanese added an existing bilateral meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi may still go ahead.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
