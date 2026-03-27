Noelia Castillo Ramos case update: How did Barcelona rape victim die? Euthanasia details revealed

Noelia Castillo, a 25-year-old Spanish woman at the center of a euthanasia case, died on Thursday in Barcelona after being administered life-ending medication. While her decision was strongly opposed by her parents, who fought a prolonged legal battle to prevent the procedure, Castillo said: “At last, I’ve managed it, so let’s see if I can finally rest now. I just cannot go on anymore." Noelia Castillo died in Barcelona on Thursday (X)

Attorney Polonia Castellanos said the family was devastated by the outcome:

“Death is the last option, especially when you’re very young,” Castellanos said.

Read More: Noelia Castillo Ramos's final emotional message before euthanasia revealed; family reacts

“It is a person whose will (was) altered by that disorder,” Castellanos said. “I think this is proof of the failure of the law and that it has to be urgently repealed.”

Courts ultimately sided with Castillo The legal fight stretched over more than a year. After a Catalan medical body approved her request for euthanasia in 2024, her father challenged the decision in court, temporarily halting the process.

The case eventually reached Spain’s Supreme Court, which upheld Castillo’s right to euthanasia in January. A final attempt to block the procedure at the European Court of Human Rights was also denied.

Why Castillo sought euthanasia Castillo had endured prolonged physical and emotional suffering. She said she had attempted suicide twice, with the second attempt, following a sexual assault, leaving her paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Medical experts evaluating her case concluded that she met Spain’s legal criteria, describing her condition as serious, incurable and causing severe, chronic suffering.

Spain’s euthanasia law explained Spain legalized euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide in 2021 for patients experiencing unbearable suffering due to serious or incurable conditions.

The process requires multiple written requests and independent medical evaluations. Since the law came into effect, more than 1,100 people had undergone euthanasia in Spain by the end of 2024.

Castillo’s message to her family Despite the public and legal battles, Castillo maintained that her decision was firm. She said she did not want her family present during her final moments and felt misunderstood by those closest to her.

“None of my family is in favor of euthanasia, obviously, because I'm another pillar of the family," she said, adding, “but what about the pain that I've suffered all of these years?”

“The happiness of a father or a mother should not take precedence over the happiness or the life of a daughter.”

How Euthanasia works in Spain To qualify for euthanasia in Spain, a person must meet all of the following:

Be 18 years or older and capable of making decisions.

Be a Spanish citizen, legal resident, or have lived in Spain for at least 12 months.

Suffer from a serious and incurable illness or a severe, chronic, and incapacitating condition that causes intolerable physical or psychological suffering.

Make a voluntary, informed, and persistent request (written and signed).

The request must be repeated after a 15-day reflection period.

Step-by-step process First Request — The patient submits a written request to their doctor.

Medical Evaluation — Two independent doctors (one must be a specialist in the patient’s condition) assess whether the criteria are met.

15-Day Reflection Period — The patient must wait at least 15 days and confirm the request again.

Second Medical Opinion — A third doctor from a regional euthanasia review commission reviews the case.

Final Approval — If approved, the patient can choose the date and method (usually lethal injection administered by a doctor).

Administration — The procedure is carried out in a hospital, clinic, or at home under medical supervision.