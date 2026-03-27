Noelia Castillo Ramos's final emotional message before euthanasia revealed; family reacts

A 25-year-old Spanish woman who was left paralyzed after a brutal gang rape has been given permission to end her life through euthanasia which is scheduled for today. “I just want to leave in peace,” says Noelia before euthanasia. ((India Times))

Noelia Castillo Ramos from Barcelona is set to undergo euthanasia after years of physical pain, trauma and worsening mental health. In one of her last interviews, just four days before her planned death, she said she never had any doubts about her decision.

"I was very clear about it from the beginning," she said.

Noelia's final words to her family In her final interview, Noelia acknowledged the pain her decision was causing her loved ones but she remained firm. She said her family's happiness could not come before her own peace.

"None of my family is in favor of euthanasia," she said.

"Obviously, because I'm another pillar of the family. I'm leaving, and you're staying here with all the pain. But I think, all the pain I've suffered over the years... I just want to leave in peace now and stop suffering, full stop.”

"And a father's, or a mother's, or a sister's happiness doesn't have to come before a daughter's happiness or sadness of a daughter's life," she added.

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Her family torn apart by her decision Noelia's decision to choose euthanasia has deeply divided her family. According to reports, her father, Geronimo, has tried to stop the procedure many times. He was able to delay it in August 2024 after appealing to Spain’s public authority with support from a conservative Catholic group called Christian Lawyers.

However, his efforts did not succeed in the end. In February 2026, Spain’s Constitutional Court rejected his appeal saying there was "no violation of fundamental rights" and that the euthanasia could go ahead. The decision was made under Spain’s 2021 euthanasia law which allows assisted dying in cases of serious and long-term suffering.

Her mother, Yolanda Ramos, has also found the situation very difficult but she has chosen to stay by her daughter’s side.

"If she doesn't want to live, I can't take it anymore," Yolanda told Spanish media.

"I am not in favor of euthanasia, of course I am not in favor, but I will always be by her side until the very last moment, as long as she allows me,” she added.

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She also said, “These are my final words if you're watching me, just in case. Just in case you want to.”

“I know you're watching me," Yolanda said on TV "The last thing I can do for you is help you come to terms with it,”

“If you can come to terms with it, without anyone taking that euthanasia away from you - if you can come to terms with it, and you want to do it, I'm here with you. Just as I'll be there for the bad times, I'll also be there for the very good times.”