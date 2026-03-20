James Gracey: Insta, LinkedIn profiles in focus after body found in Spain; father Taras, mother Therese issue statement
Reports indicate that the body of James Gracey, aka Jimmy, was found in Barcelona, Spain, after his mother reported him missing.
Reports indicate that the body of James Gracey, aka Jimmy, was found in Barcelona, Spain, after his mother, Therese Gracey reported him missing.
Now, social media profiles belonging to Gracey have come into focus. The 20-year-old's Instagram and LinkedIn accounts have surfaced after news broke about Gracey. Local police are likely moving away from foul play. Gracey's body was found by a team of divers from the sea, after they found his wallet in the same area.
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The University of Alabama student was from Elmhurst, Illinois and had gone there on Spring Break. He was last seen near Shoko the beachfront nightclub, before going missing.
Here's all you need to know about Gracey's social media accounts.
Jimmy Gracey LinkedIn profile
Gracey's LinkedIn profile noted he was an Honors Accounting Student at The University of Alabama. It also showed he belonged to the Alpha Phi Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity.
His bio read “A dedicated Honors College student at The University of Alabama pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Current roles include Chaplain at the Alpha Phi Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity and Delivery Driver at Duffl. Aspires to build a career in public accounting, leveraging academic knowledge and real-world experience to excel in the field. Prior experience at Hinsdale Golf Club honed skills in team building, problem-solving, and customer service while managing operations and equipment. Committed to fostering positive relationships and contributing to organizational success through leadership and collaboration.”
Gracey had studied from Saint Ignatius College Prep prior to that. While in college, he worked part time as a delivery driver for Duffl.
Jimmy Gracey Instagram profile
Gracey's Instagram handle is “jimmygracey”. However, it is a private profile so not much else can be seen.
However, he does not have many posts, as the profile information shows Gracey had 13 posts, 2,006 followers, and was following 1,231 people.
His Instagram bio also notes he's from Chicago, and links to Theta Chi Alabama. It also has the symbol of a cross. Gracey's mother had shared that he had a gold rhinestone cross on when he was last seen.
Taras A Gracey, Therese Gracey issue statement
Amid news of Gracey's body being found, his family, including parents Taras A Gracey and Therese Gracey released a statement, as reported by WBRC.
“We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time. We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another. Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updates if and when we’re able,” they said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More