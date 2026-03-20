James Gracey: Insta, LinkedIn profiles in focus after body found in Spain; father Taras, mother Therese issue statement

Reports indicate that the body of James Gracey, aka Jimmy, was found in Barcelona, Spain, after his mother, Therese Gracey reported him missing. James 'Jimmy' Gracey had gone to Barcelona, Spain, when he went missing. (Linkedin/James Gracey)

Now, social media profiles belonging to Gracey have come into focus. The 20-year-old's Instagram and LinkedIn accounts have surfaced after news broke about Gracey. Local police are likely moving away from foul play. Gracey's body was found by a team of divers from the sea, after they found his wallet in the same area.

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The University of Alabama student was from Elmhurst, Illinois and had gone there on Spring Break. He was last seen near Shoko the beachfront nightclub, before going missing.

Here's all you need to know about Gracey's social media accounts.

Jimmy Gracey LinkedIn profile Gracey's LinkedIn profile noted he was an Honors Accounting Student at The University of Alabama. It also showed he belonged to the Alpha Phi Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity.

His bio read “A dedicated Honors College student at The University of Alabama pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Current roles include Chaplain at the Alpha Phi Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity and Delivery Driver at Duffl. Aspires to build a career in public accounting, leveraging academic knowledge and real-world experience to excel in the field. Prior experience at Hinsdale Golf Club honed skills in team building, problem-solving, and customer service while managing operations and equipment. Committed to fostering positive relationships and contributing to organizational success through leadership and collaboration.”

Gracey had studied from Saint Ignatius College Prep prior to that. While in college, he worked part time as a delivery driver for Duffl.

Jimmy Gracey Instagram profile Gracey's Instagram handle is “jimmygracey”. However, it is a private profile so not much else can be seen.

However, he does not have many posts, as the profile information shows Gracey had 13 posts, 2,006 followers, and was following 1,231 people.

His Instagram bio also notes he's from Chicago, and links to Theta Chi Alabama. It also has the symbol of a cross. Gracey's mother had shared that he had a gold rhinestone cross on when he was last seen.

Taras A Gracey, Therese Gracey issue statement Amid news of Gracey's body being found, his family, including parents Taras A Gracey and Therese Gracey released a statement, as reported by WBRC.

“We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time. We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another. Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updates if and when we’re able,” they said.