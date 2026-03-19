James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey: Dad Taras Gracey makes big move, mother Therese gives update on Elmhurst boy missing in Barcelona

James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey, a student of the University of Alabama, hailing from Elmhurst, Illinois has gone missing in Barcelona, Spain, while on Spring Break there. Amid this, his father, Taras Gracey has made a big move as local police have announced they suspect foul play in the case. Jimmy Gracey was seen near Shoko in Barcelona, Spain, before disappearing. (X/@mikerreports)

The 20-year-old who went missing was visiting friends in Barcelona and was last seen around 3am local time at beachfront nightclub Shôko, where authorities reportedly saw him leave with someone.

His mother, Therese Marren Gracey, who had initially posted about her son's disappearance, put out a statement along with the family.

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“Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends. We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received. We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely,” they said.

Gracey has four siblings. Here's all you need to know about his family.

Therese Marren Gracey Therese is the missing person's mother and has been active on social media posting updates about her son and seeking help. Reports indicate that she's a pediatrician associated with the Endeavor Health group.

“A mother of five, Dr. Gracey connects deeply with families, blending medical expertise with lived experience,” her alleged profile states.

Therese Gracey's Facebook profile does not indicate much beyond listing her gender as ‘female’. The profile picture is of Saint Ignatius Hockey, which is the school Jimmy graduated from. The only photo on the profile is of five children – which would presumably include Jimmy and his siblings.