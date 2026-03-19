James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey: Dad Taras Gracey makes big move, mother Therese gives update on Elmhurst boy missing in Barcelona
James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey, a student of the University of Alabama, hailing from Elmhurst, Illinois has gone missing in Barcelona, Spain, while on Spring Break there.
James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey, a student of the University of Alabama, hailing from Elmhurst, Illinois has gone missing in Barcelona, Spain, while on Spring Break there. Amid this, his father, Taras Gracey has made a big move as local police have announced they suspect foul play in the case.
The 20-year-old who went missing was visiting friends in Barcelona and was last seen around 3am local time at beachfront nightclub Shôko, where authorities reportedly saw him leave with someone.
His mother, Therese Marren Gracey, who had initially posted about her son's disappearance, put out a statement along with the family.
Also Read | Jimmy Gracey: Big update on cellphone of missing University of Alabama student in Spain
“Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends. We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received. We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely,” they said.
Gracey has four siblings. Here's all you need to know about his family.
Therese Marren Gracey
Therese is the missing person's mother and has been active on social media posting updates about her son and seeking help. Reports indicate that she's a pediatrician associated with the Endeavor Health group.
“A mother of five, Dr. Gracey connects deeply with families, blending medical expertise with lived experience,” her alleged profile states.
Therese Gracey's Facebook profile does not indicate much beyond listing her gender as ‘female’. The profile picture is of Saint Ignatius Hockey, which is the school Jimmy graduated from. The only photo on the profile is of five children – which would presumably include Jimmy and his siblings.
Taras Gracey
Gracey's father, Taras is already in Spain, as per All Alabama. Therese is expected to travel there soon as well, the publication reported.
An alleged LinkedIn profile of Taras indicates he's a lawyer who is a founder and managing member of his own firm. HT.com could not independently verify the information about Therese and Taras Gracey's professions.
Gracey was seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross. Beth Marren O’Reilly, told NBC News that his "parents got a phone call that his phone was picked up, and that’s what drove them to be worried."
“It’s one of those things you think isn’t going to happen to your family but right now we just really want to get the word out, get his picture out there and just beg anybody that might have seen him the other night or ran into him and are afraid because they were doing something they shouldn’t have, just please come forward,” she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More