Jimmy Gracey: Big update on cellphone of missing University of Alabama student in Spain

The anxious mother of University of Alabama student James Paul Gracey has made a heartfelt appeal for assistance in locating his son, who was reported missing in Spain. University of Alabama Student James Gracey reported missing in Spain. (Therese Gracey)

According to Therese Gracey, James, who hails from Elmhurst, Illinois, had been visiting friends who are currently studying in Barcelona. In a Facebook post, she mentioned that he had gone out with friends on Monday night, but did not return to the AirBnb he had reserved for March 16.

James was last spotted by a friend at Shoko nightclub in Spain around 3am on Tuesday, as per his mother. He has since been reported as missing to the police in Barcelona.

According to his mother, James is believed to have been dressed in a white T-shirt and dark trousers—likely joggers—when he went missing.

“He didn’t make it back to the air bnb. Has anyone see him?” she asked public on social media.

“He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross,” Therese mentioned in her FB post, appealing to the public to contact her if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.

Jimmy stands approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and has a weight of 175 pounds, as per NBC 5 Chicago.

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Where is James Paul Gracey's cellphone? Therese further disclosed that the police “possess his phone.” However, it remains uncertain why it is in possession of the police or the implications it holds for the probe.

University of Alabama issues statement The University of Alabama issued a statement last night requesting assistance in locating James.

“James Paul Gracey is a UA student on a personal trip,” the university stated.

“UA staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible.”

In October, Gracey declared that he had been elected to fulfill the role of chaplain for the Alpha Phi Chapter of the Theta Chi Fraternity, as per The NY Post.

Other college students have reported seeing Gracey and are encouraging his family to contact local politicians and embassy representatives to bolster the search efforts for him.