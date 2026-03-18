Jimmy Gracey: Big update on cellphone of missing University of Alabama student in Spain
James Gracey, a University of Alabama student, has been reported missing in Spain after not returning from a night out.
The anxious mother of University of Alabama student James Paul Gracey has made a heartfelt appeal for assistance in locating his son, who was reported missing in Spain.
According to Therese Gracey, James, who hails from Elmhurst, Illinois, had been visiting friends who are currently studying in Barcelona. In a Facebook post, she mentioned that he had gone out with friends on Monday night, but did not return to the AirBnb he had reserved for March 16.
James was last spotted by a friend at Shoko nightclub in Spain around 3am on Tuesday, as per his mother. He has since been reported as missing to the police in Barcelona.
According to his mother, James is believed to have been dressed in a white T-shirt and dark trousers—likely joggers—when he went missing.
“He didn’t make it back to the air bnb. Has anyone see him?” she asked public on social media.
“He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross,” Therese mentioned in her FB post, appealing to the public to contact her if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.
Jimmy stands approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and has a weight of 175 pounds, as per NBC 5 Chicago.
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Where is James Paul Gracey's cellphone?
Therese further disclosed that the police “possess his phone.” However, it remains uncertain why it is in possession of the police or the implications it holds for the probe.
University of Alabama issues statement
The University of Alabama issued a statement last night requesting assistance in locating James.
“James Paul Gracey is a UA student on a personal trip,” the university stated.
“UA staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible.”
In October, Gracey declared that he had been elected to fulfill the role of chaplain for the Alpha Phi Chapter of the Theta Chi Fraternity, as per The NY Post.
Other college students have reported seeing Gracey and are encouraging his family to contact local politicians and embassy representatives to bolster the search efforts for him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More