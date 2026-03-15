Raphinha hits treble as Liga leaders Barcelona thrash Sevilla

Raphinha bagged a hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 5-2 to restore their four-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

After Real Madrid cut the gap by beating Elche on Saturday the Spanish champions responded by romping to a comfortable victory.

Dani Olmo and Joao Cancelo also struck for Hansi Flick's side, who host Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Fans streamed to the stadium to vote in the club's presidential elections, with either Joan Laporta or Victor Font to be announced the new chief later on Sunday night.

After the 1-1 draw in Newcastle in the last-16 first leg, Flick left Lamine Yamal on the bench and handed youngster Xavi Espart his first start, at right-back.

Barcelona were handed two penalties by a sorry Sevilla side to get off to the perfect start at the partially-rebuilt Camp Nou, which finally received clearance to open the north stand.

Around 56,000 fans attended and they were able to watch a fairly straightforward rout of the Andalucians, 14th.

Djibril Sow clumsily clipped rampaging Barca full-back Cancelo in the box and Raphinha dinked home from the spot to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

The Brazilian winger was afforded another penalty to put Barca two goals up when Jose Angel Carmona, lying on the floor, handled as Cancelo tried to dribble around him.

This time Raphinha fired it low to the left and although Odysseas Vlachodimos went the right way he could not keep it out.

The hosts netted a third in the 38th minute when Marc Bernal's deflected cross from the left found Olmo, who produced a clinical finish.

Sevilla pulled one back before the break when Juanlu Sanchez got in behind Cancelo and crossed for Oso to score unmarked at the back post.

Raphinha completed his hat-trick early in the second half with a heavily deflected shot as Barca strolled in the spring sunshine.

Cancelo capped an impressive attacking display with a goal of his own, driving into the box and finishing through Vlachodimos's legs.

Barca coach Flick sent on 21-year-old midfielder Gavi for the final 10 minutes, for his first appearance since August after suffering a severe knee injury.

Sow pulled another one back for Sevilla in stoppage time, nodding home Oso's cross, with Barcelona already thinking about Newcastle's visit on Wednesday.