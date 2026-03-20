James Gracey cause of death: How did missing Alabama student die in Spain? First details emerge

James Gracey case update: Authorities in Barcelona on Thursday confirmed that James “Jimmy” Gracey, the 20-year-old Alabama University student, has been found dead days after he went missing during a trip to Spain. A police spokesperson said the body was discovered on Somorrostro beach, directly in front of the Shoko nightclub, the same venue Gracey visited before disappearing. The area was quickly sealed off as law enforcement responded to the scene. James Paul Gracey has been found dead in Barcelona (Facebook/Therese Marren Gracey)

While formal identification was initially pending, officials later confirmed the body belonged to Gracey.

Police point to accident, not foul play Early findings from investigators suggest there was no criminal involvement in the incident. While an official cause of death was not released, details have been confirmed.

“Everything points to it being an accident, not a criminal act,” a Barcelona police spokesperson told CNN.

Authorities had been focusing search efforts along the coastline, deploying aquatic and underwater units in the waters near Port Olimpic, where Gracey was last seen.

What happened the night James Gracey vanished Gracey, a junior at the University of Alabama from Elmhurst, Illinois, had arrived in Barcelona just a day before his disappearance to visit friends for spring break.

He went out to Shoko nightclub on the night of March 16 and was last seen around 3 a.m. outside the venue. According to friends, he became separated from his group during the night.

“That was the last time we’ve heard from him,” his fraternity brother, Cavin McLay, said.

He never returned to his short-term rental, prompting his family to report him missing later that morning.

Search efforts and key discoveries In the days following his disappearance, police launched an extensive search operation across Barcelona’s coastal areas, including Barceloneta.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, retraced his movements, and interviewed witnesses. Gracey’s phone was recovered earlier, while officers continued to search both land and sea for clues.

Law enforcement sources had initially reported “negative results” from underwater searches before the body was eventually found on the beach.

Family and community response Gracey’s family had described his disappearance as deeply out of character, emphasizing his close connection with loved ones.

“Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends,” the family said. “We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely.”

His uncle, David Gracey, noted that the young student was responsible and actively involved in family life, often helping care for his younger siblings.

Who was James Gracey Gracey was an honors student in the accounting program at the University of Alabama and an active member of the Theta Chi fraternity, where he served as chaplain and philanthropy chairman.

“He’s the guy that goes out of his way to be there when someone needs it,” McLay said. “We’re keeping our heads up and remaining hopeful that we find him safe.”

University officials said they have been in contact with the family to offer support during the crisis.