James Gracey cause of death: How did missing Alabama student die in Spain? First details emerge
James Gracey case update: Authorities in Barcelona on Thursday confirmed that James “Jimmy” Gracey has died
James Gracey case update: Authorities in Barcelona on Thursday confirmed that James “Jimmy” Gracey, the 20-year-old Alabama University student, has been found dead days after he went missing during a trip to Spain. A police spokesperson said the body was discovered on Somorrostro beach, directly in front of the Shoko nightclub, the same venue Gracey visited before disappearing. The area was quickly sealed off as law enforcement responded to the scene.
While formal identification was initially pending, officials later confirmed the body belonged to Gracey.
Police point to accident, not foul play
Early findings from investigators suggest there was no criminal involvement in the incident. While an official cause of death was not released, details have been confirmed.
“Everything points to it being an accident, not a criminal act,” a Barcelona police spokesperson told CNN.
Authorities had been focusing search efforts along the coastline, deploying aquatic and underwater units in the waters near Port Olimpic, where Gracey was last seen.
What happened the night James Gracey vanished
Gracey, a junior at the University of Alabama from Elmhurst, Illinois, had arrived in Barcelona just a day before his disappearance to visit friends for spring break.
He went out to Shoko nightclub on the night of March 16 and was last seen around 3 a.m. outside the venue. According to friends, he became separated from his group during the night.
“That was the last time we’ve heard from him,” his fraternity brother, Cavin McLay, said.
He never returned to his short-term rental, prompting his family to report him missing later that morning.
Search efforts and key discoveries
In the days following his disappearance, police launched an extensive search operation across Barcelona’s coastal areas, including Barceloneta.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, retraced his movements, and interviewed witnesses. Gracey’s phone was recovered earlier, while officers continued to search both land and sea for clues.
Law enforcement sources had initially reported “negative results” from underwater searches before the body was eventually found on the beach.
Family and community response
Gracey’s family had described his disappearance as deeply out of character, emphasizing his close connection with loved ones.
“Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends,” the family said. “We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely.”
His uncle, David Gracey, noted that the young student was responsible and actively involved in family life, often helping care for his younger siblings.
Who was James Gracey
Gracey was an honors student in the accounting program at the University of Alabama and an active member of the Theta Chi fraternity, where he served as chaplain and philanthropy chairman.
“He’s the guy that goes out of his way to be there when someone needs it,” McLay said. “We’re keeping our heads up and remaining hopeful that we find him safe.”
University officials said they have been in contact with the family to offer support during the crisis.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More