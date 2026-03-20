James Gracey update: Body recovered in Barcelona; father notified of new discovery

A massive search operation was launched for James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey, a 20-year-old University of Alabama student, missing in Barcelona. It was revealed that he had been visiting friends studying abroad and was staying at an Airbnb near Ronda de Sant Pere, a busy central area of the city. His family says it is highly unusual for him to lose contact. James Paul aka Jimmy Gracey went missing in Barcelona, Spain on his Spring Break. (Facebook/Abby Blabby- True Crime & News)

Body recovered Meanwhile, Spanish outlet La Vanguardia reported that a Spanish dive team found a body just off the shore near Port Olimpic. While the body was not identified, the publisher added that Gracey's father has been notified. Foul play has been ruled out.

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Family issues statement “Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother,” the family said in the statement. “It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends. We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received.”

Last known movements at Barcelona nightclub According to his mother, Gracey went out on the night of March 16 to Shoko, a popular nightclub located in the Port Olímpic area, roughly two miles from where he was staying. He was last seen around 3 AM local time on March 17. A friend who had been with him left earlier, while Gracey chose to remain at the club.

Investigators reviewing surveillance footage reportedly found that Gracey left the venue with another individual, whose identity remains unknown. A witness later told police they saw him heading toward the nearby beach.

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Personal belongings recovered, search expands Authorities have since recovered some of Gracey’s belongings. His phone is now in police possession, and his wallet was reportedly discovered in the ocean.

Spanish police confirmed the timeline and ongoing search efforts.

"The disappearance was reported to have occurred on March 17, 2026, at 3:00 AM, in the Port Olímpic area," police wrote in the statement on Thursday. "Today the maritime and underwater unit has been activated to search."

Officials have also questioned the friend he was with that night and searched the Airbnb where he was staying.

Who is James Gracey? Gracey’s mother has urged the public to help locate him, sharing details about his appearance at the time he went missing.

“Please continue to pray,” she wrote on March 17, adding that he was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants (likely joggers), as well as a gold chain with a rhinestone cross on it.

He is described as approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 175 pounds.