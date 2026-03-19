Jimmy Gracey: First details on mystery person at Shoko nightclub in Barcelona; mother Therese takes big decision
James Gracey, or Jimmy, a University of Alabama student from Elmhurst, Illinois, went missing in Barcelona, Spain, while on his Spring Break.
James Gracey, or Jimmy, a University of Alabama student from Elmhurst, Illinois, went missing in Barcelona, Spain, while on his Spring Break. His mother, Therese Gracey shared the news of his disappearance on Facebook and sought information about her 20-year-old son.
Gracey had gone to visit his friends who were studying there and was reportedly last seen around 3am local time at beachfront nightclub Shôko, where authorities reportedly saw him leave with someone.
Police found his phone and suspect that foul play could be involved. Amid this, the first details have emerged on one person Gracey was speaking to before he disappeared.
Jimmy Gracey: Who was he speaking to at nightclub?
Gracey was believed to have been talking to an American female with brown hair around the time he was last seen, as per WFMD, the AM radio station licensed to Frederick, Maryland.
It is not yet known if this is the same person Gracey was seen leaving with since authorities are yet to provide details on the same.
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Amid this, Gracey's mother, Therese has taken a big decision and could be headed to Barcelona, Spain, as per All Alabama. His father, Taras, is already in Spain, the publication also reported.
In a statement from Gracey's family, they said “Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends. We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received. We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely.”
Gracey was seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross.
“We’re not 100 per cent sure what the situation was because it was a bit hard to understand the police due to the language barrier but we believe that it was stolen. The cops found the phone on the person who stole it from [James],” the family had said about the missing phone being with the cops, as per The US Sun.
They also reported a fraternity member belonging to the Alpha Phi Chapter of Theta Chi say “I heard Jimmy’s dad is on the way to Spain to help find him. This is super tough on all of us right now. He was there visiting with a bunch of our other friends who are juniors. A couple of kids in our friend group were already studying abroad there so the rest of the group visited as their Spring Break. The whole thing is so confusing. I just want to see him again.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More