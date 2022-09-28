Home / World News / Nord Stream 1 may be unusable forever, German security agencies fear: Report

Nord Stream 1 may be unusable forever, German security agencies fear: Report

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:39 PM IST

Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks: If leaks in the two lines of Nord Stream 1 are not repaired quickly, large volumes of salt water will flow, agencies feared.

Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks: The gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.(AFP)
Reuters |

German security agencies fear that Nord Stream 1 will become unusable forever after major leaks from both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 into the Baltic Sea, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing government sources.

If leaks in the two lines of Nord Stream 1 are not repaired quickly, large volumes of salt water will flow into the pipelines and cause corrosion, the paper cited the sources as saying.

germany
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
