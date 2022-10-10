Home / World News / North Korea says recent missile launches were ‘tactical nuclear drills’ overseen by Kim Jong Un

North Korea says recent missile launches were ‘tactical nuclear drills’ overseen by Kim Jong Un

world news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 05:00 AM IST

Over the past two weeks, North Korea carried out exercises involving ballistic missiles with mock nuclear warheads, KCNA reported, saying it was to deliver a strong message of war deterrence. They were conducted to target enemy airfields and key ports, it added.

A TV screen showing a news programme reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, October 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A TV screen showing a news programme reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, October 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided recent exercises by nuclear tactical operation units in response to large-scale navy drills by South Korean and US forces, which have escalated regional tensions, KCNA state news agency said on Monday.

Over the past two weeks, North Korea carried out exercises involving ballistic missiles with mock nuclear warheads, KCNA reported, saying it was to deliver a strong message of war deterrence. They were conducted to target enemy airfields and key ports, it added.

Also Read | North Korea fires more missiles, ‘serious provocation’ says South| 5 points

"The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear combat force were fully demonstrated as it stands completely ready to hit and destroy targets at any time from any location," KCNA said.

"Even though the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we do not have anything to talk about nor do we feel the need to do so," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

KCNA said North Korea's ruling Workers' Party decided to conduct the drills as an unavoidable response to a large-scale mobilisation of US and South Korean naval forces, including an aircraft carrier and a nuclear powered submarine.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said, making it the seventh such launch since September 25.

On October 4, the North test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before, flying a missile over Japan for the first time since 2017.

The United States and South Korea held joint maritime exercises involving a US aircraft carrier on Friday, a day after the South scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean aerial bombing drill.

The navy exercises involved the US carrier Ronald Reagan and its strike group. The naval forces of South Korea, Japan and the United States also conducted joint drills previous to that.

The US-led UN forces are still technically at war with North Korea as the 1950-1953 Korean war ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea tactical ballistic missile kim jong-un kcna + 2 more
north korea tactical ballistic missile kim jong-un kcna + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out