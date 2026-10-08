‘Not bragging, I settled 8 wars’: Trump renews bid for Nobel Peace Prize ahead of Friday's announcement

US President Donald Trump has renewed his bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he has helped “settle” eight wars and “done stuff that nobody else has ever done” ahead of Friday's announcement by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Trump claimed that he had settled eight wars over the past year, helped secure the release of hostages and prevented several conflicts by threatening countries with tariffs. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since returning to the White House last year, Trump has repeatedly said he deserves what is considered one of the world's most prestigious awards. Notably, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado handed her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump in January while seeking US support for her efforts in Venezuela.

Trump’s fresh bid for the Nobel Peace Prize

He made the remarks at the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, saying the Nobel Committee would discredit itself if it did not recognise him.

"I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars," he told reporters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I'm not saying that out of scorn, I'm saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody's never," Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I'm not saying that out of scorn, I'm saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody's never," Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The US President said his efforts to broker peace were ongoing and added he was working towards resolving another conflict. This appeared to refer to the US-Iran war, which has now entered its eighth month.

Trump said he was more deserving of the award than former President Barack Obama, claiming that Obama himself did not know why he had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

He also recalled that Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, had given him her medal in the Oval Office.

"Last time they gave it to a young lady who's a fabulous person, and she said she didn't deserve it, that I deserved it, and she gave it to me," the US President said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I was very honoured to receive it indirectly. Last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump," he said.

The 8 wars Trump claims to have stopped

Trump again claimed that he had settled eight wars over the past year, helped secure the release of hostages and prevented several conflicts by threatening countries with tariffs, which he said stopped them from killing people.

In the past, the “eight wars” he claimed to have stopped included Israel-Hamas, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, Rwanda-Congo, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and Cambodia-Thailand.

However, several of these conflicts or disputes remain unresolved, while some of Trump's claims have been rejected or disputed.

India, for example, has rejected Trump's claim that the US played a role in brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire. The ministry of external affairs said there was no "third-party mediation" during Operation Sindoor and that the decision to halt military action was reached directly between India and Pakistan.

Trump's Nobel Peace Prize prospects minimal: Report

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump's chances of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize are minimal, news agency AFP reported, citing experts. They said his chances had been affected by his war against Iran, his territorial ambitions, and his criticism of international cooperation bodies and the media.

Among the possible contenders are Save the Children and Ukrainian children's rights activist Mykola Kuleba, who has worked to secure the return of children allegedly taken to Russia from occupied Ukrainian territories.

Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms (ERR), a volunteer network supporting people affected by war and hunger, could also be considered for the award.

With inputs from agencies