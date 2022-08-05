On 10th anniversary of Wisconsin gurdwara attack, Biden reaches out to Sikh-Americans
WASHINGTON: On the 10th anniversary of the attack on a gurdwara in Wisconsin, US President Joe Biden condemned the deadliest attack so far on Sikh-Americans, expressed solidarity with the community, categorically blamed it on White Supremacists, and called for more steps to reduce gun violence, protect places of worship, and combat domestic hate and terrorism in all its forms.
On August 5, 2012, in a mass shooting at a gurdwara in Oak Creek in Wisconsin, Wade Michael Page, 40, an army veteran, shot several people, killing six. A seventh person, who was left partially paralysed, died in 2020. After being shot by the police, Page killed himself at the spot. The incident sparked outrage both in the US and India, with the then First Lady Michelle Obama visiting the gurdwara a week later to express the administration’s support to the community.
In a statement on Friday, Biden said that when generations of Sikh-Americans in Oak Creek had constructed their own place of worship after years of renting local halls, it was a sacred place of their own and a connection shared with the broader community. “That sense of peace and belonging was shattered on the morning of August 5, 2012, when a white supremacist wielding a semi-automatic handgun arrived at the gurdwara and began shooting.”
Referring to First Lady Jill Biden, the president said that both of them knew that days like these bring back the pain like it happened yesterday, and mourned with the victims’ families, the survivors, and the community devastated by the heinous act.
Placing the attack within a wider context of increasing hate crimes in the US, the president said that the Oak Creek shooting was the deadliest attack on Sikh-Americans in our nation’s history. “Tragically, attacks on our nation’s houses of worship have only become more common over the past decade. It is up to all of us to deny this hate safe harbour. No one should fear for their life when they bow their head in prayer or go about their lives in America.”
But while expressing his grief, the president also lauded the Sikh community in Oak Creek for showing the way.
“After the attack, the Sikh community returned to their gurdwara and insisted on cleaning it themselves. The son of one of the victims became the first Sikh in American history to testify before Congress, successfully calling for the federal government to track hate crimes against Sikhs and other minority groups. Every year, the congregation now hosts an annual memorial run to honour the victims. The event bears the words Charhdi Kala, meaning ‘eternal optimism’.”
This spirit of optimism, the president said, must lead to more steps on gun violence and called for steps to ban weapons that “terrorise congregations”.
“We must do more to protect places of worship, and defeat domestic terrorism and hate in all its forms, including the poison of white supremacy. We must ban assault weapons - used in many mass shootings at houses of worship and other sites across the country - as well as high-capacity magazines. Last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill to do just that. As a matter of conscience and common sense, the Senate must act as well.”
-
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over Musk's' aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports. Musk's counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court, the Wall Street Journal reported. Musk responded by filing his countersuit.
-
UK's Rishi Sunak criticised for claiming he diverted funds from deprived areas
Rishi Sunak, trailing in the two-horse race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced criticism on Friday for saying he had previously instigated policy changes to divert funding away from deprived urban areas. Party members are voting by post to select either Sunak or foreign minister Liz Truss. The context of his comments was not shown.
-
'Bad days ahead,' warns Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail
Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government would continue to curb imports for the next three months, as he warned of "bad days" ahead for the cash-strapped country. Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange here, the minister said that the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was suffering because of the economic policies taken by the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.
-
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 7, including senior militant
The Israeli military said Friday it launched air strikes on Gaza, which were witnessed by Palestinians in central Gaza City. "The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.
-
White House summons Chinese envoy to protest provocations, Beijing issues threat
The White House on Friday summoned Chinese ambassador to protest against Beijing's provocative actions, national security spokesperson John Kirby said. Amid intensifying tension with China over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, US officials told the envoy that China's military actions are irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics