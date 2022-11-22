One dead, 10 hurt after bomb explodes in police compound in Thailand
Thailand: Authorities expected the death toll to increase and at least 10 people had been injured in the explosion.
At least one person was killed when a bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand, a police official said.
Authorities expected the death toll to increase and at least 10 people had been injured in the explosion, said Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province.
At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries, among them police officers and civilians, officials said.
Earlier, explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand in August, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people.
