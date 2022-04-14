Pak has been an important ally for 75 years: US’s Blinken’s message to new PM
Pakistan has been an "important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years", the United States' secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement as he congratulated the country's new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected this week after several week of political turbulence. In a statement, Blinken said, "We value our relationship. The United States congratulates newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government."
The remarks come even as Imran Khan continues to hurl allegations of "foreign conspiracy" over his ouster as he became the first prime minister in the country on Sunday to lose power through a no confidence motion. 174 lawmakers in the 342-member National Assembly voted in favour of the no-trust vote.
"The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries," Blinken said in his remarks.
Khan, 69, had repeatedly alleged that billions were being spent by his rivals to ensure the fall of his government as he was accused of derailing the country's economy. He even named a US diplomat, Donald LU, linking him to the alleged plot.
However, Shehbaz Sharif, brother of three-time former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, had rebuffed the claims. So did the US.
Earlier this week, as Pakistan's new government was elected, White House's Jen Psaki, at a media briefing, said: “We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to the US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is." The White House press secretary also stressed that the US "does not prefer one party over the other".
Responding to the White House's remarks, Sharif was quoted as saying in a statement cited by local media: "The new government wishes to constructively and positively engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security and development in the region."
-
Biden announces $800 million military aid for Ukraine: What it means for Russia
US President Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday as international prosecutors declared the war-torn Western ally a "crime scene" amid fears of a massive revamped Russian assault. The announcement came with the Russian military threatening to strike Ukraine's command centers in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory.
-
Ukraine claims missile strike on Russian warship
Ukrainian forces damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missile strikes Wednesday, the governor of Odessa said. "Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" governor Maksym Marchenko wrote on Telegram. Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened with the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet", the Moskva.
-
Covid: US extends travel mask mandate to May 3; Delhi sees spike in cases
In India, Delhi reported 299 new cases, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent. Mumbai also saw a spike in cases with a total of 73 new infections, the highest in a day since March 17. Airlines imposed their own mask mandates in 2020, when the Donald Trump administration declined to take action.
-
Brooklyn subway shooting: Man wanted in attack arrested, says official
A man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan, the official said. Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence.
-
UK justice minister quits over Johnson’s ‘partygate’ scandal
Boris Johnson suffered the first ministerial resignation from his British government since he and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, as well as dozens of officials, were fined for breaking the pandemic laws. A peer in the U.K.'s unelected upper House of Lords, Justice minister David Wolfson, cited the “repeated rule-breaking” and “breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street as hWolfson'sreason for quitting.
