US as Pak gets new PM: ‘We don't support one political party over another’
Hours after Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s new prime minister, the White House said that the democracy in the South Asian country was “critical for America” and its cooperation with Pakistan will remain unchanged “regardless of the leadership”.
Shehbaz Sharif, brother of three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, took oath as the 23rd prime minister of the country on Monday, a day after Imran Khan was ousted via a no trust vote. Khan has alleged a “foreign conspiracy” in his ouster and he even named a US diplomat.
“We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to the US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a daily news briefing.
Talking about the future of policymaking, Psaki said that “assessments are made day by day , especially after new leaders are elected”. She said that the “US has an important security relationship with Pakistan which will continue under new leaders”.
“We support the peaceful upholding. We don't support one political party over another. Of course, we have a long, strong and abiding relationship with Pakistan, an important security relationship and that will continue under new leaders,” she said.
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf boycotted the assembly proceedings on Monday as his successor was elected. Khan had accused the US on several occasions for ‘interfering’ with internal politics in Pakistan and ‘conspiring’ with the opposition parties. However, the US state department rubbished all such allegations by Imran Khan.
Analysts say Pakistan’s relationship with the US started declining after Imran Khan rejected an invitation to US President Joe Biden’s democracy summit in December and Islamabad continued to interfere in the Taliban set-up, which the former cricketer once saw as a victory. He had also not condemned Russia over the Ukraine war.
-
US state department orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai over Covid
The United States has ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave over concerns about their safety, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, as the Chinese city faces a spike in Covid cases and a harsh lockdown. The megacity reported more than 23,000 new Covid infections on Tuesday, with most of its 25 million residents still under strict lockdown.
-
Zelenskyy warns Russia could use chemical weapons: ‘would like to remind…’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country and called on the West to impose tougher sanctions to deter Moscow from such acts. Zelenskyy's warning came amid unconfirmed reports suggesting chemical weapons were used in the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol. The Ukrainian President did not say whether chemical weapons had already been used.
-
Pakistan: 100 PTI members resign from Parliament
Pakistani lawmakers from the party of ousted prime minister Imran Khan collectively resigned from parliament on Monday ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, withdrew the nomination of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate and more than 100 lawmakers walked out of the National Assembly. “We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning,” Qureshi said.
-
Australian prime minister vows to create million new jobs in election pitch
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday put jobs at the forefront of his election campaign, promising to create 1.3 million more over the next five years after his main rival fumbled questions about the unemployment rate. The new jobs would be created "right across the economy," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. "We are going to see more jobs being created," he told Channel Seven.
-
Mariupol may fall to Russia as Moscow plans massive offensive in eastern Ukraine
Russia was poised Monday to take the strategic city of Mariupol and unleash a massive offensive in eastern Ukraine, as fresh diplomatic efforts with Moscow to broker a peace offered little hope of de-escalation. With the war grinding toward its seventh week, Austria's leader said he had raised alleged Russian atrocities as he became the first European leader to visit President Vladimir Putin since the invasion began.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics