Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, news channel Geo News reported. Sharif was administered the oath by Senate chairperson Sadiq Sanjarani after President Arif Alvi complained of ‘discomfort’.
Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister unopposed after former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on the floor that his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf will boycott the PM polls.
"Sharif has secured 174 votes… and has been declared as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to the formal result announced by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who presided over the National Assembly session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session.
The younger brother of three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the 70-year-old PML-N leader has served as chief minister of Punjab province for three terms.
He emerged as the leader of a united opposition that removed Imran Khan from the post of prime minister after a late night no-confidence vote on Saturday. The former cricket captain, just a year younger than his successor, had alleged a US conspiracy to topple his government.
Sharif told parliament his incoming government would investigate Khan’s much-hyped allegations of “foreign intervention” in his ouster.
During his speech to the national assembly after being elected the prime minister, Sharif unveiled a raft of populist measures and pushed for the speedy development of a key project under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, Bloomberg reported.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Sharif told lawmakers in parliament after Monday’s election. “We will make sure that we make Pakistan a paradise for investment through wonderful policies.”
-
Won't halt military operation in Ukraine for peace talks: Russian FM Lavrov
Last week, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov accused Kyiv negotiators of departing from the demands they had put forth at the face-to-face talks in Turkey on March 29. He said Ukraine presented a draft peace deal to Russia that comprised “unacceptable” elements, and added Kyiv is not interested in ending the fighting.
-
Pakistan's political turmoil won't affect all-weather ties, says China
China said on Monday that the political changes in Pakistan leading to the Imran Khan government's ouster will not affect the all-weather ties “whatsoever” and expressed its firm opposition to any "external interference" in Islamabad's internal affairs. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Sunday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declined to elaborate stating it is for Islamabad and Washington to comment on it.
-
Will resign if Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' charges are proved: Sharif
Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he will resign if the charges of an alleged conspiracy to topple previous Imran Khan government was proved. Sharif termed the entire conspiracy claim by former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a drama. “I will resign and go home if the conspiracy is proved in letter controversy,” the 70-year-old politician said while addressing the national assembly after being elected the new prime minister.
-
China: Shanghai announces lockdown relief as Covid cases continue to soar
China's financial hub Shanghai will begin easing lockdown in a calibrated way, officials announced Monday even as the city reported more than 25,000 new Covid-19 infections for the day before. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from citizens facing shortages of food, medicine and stringent lockdown measures, in some city areas for three weeks now. The city has designated 7,624 closed-off management areas, 2,460 restrictive control areas and 7,565 prevention areas, Gu senior city official Gu Honghuiid.
-
British man, inspired by ISIS, found guilty of murdering politician David Amess
A 'fanatical Islamist', who was inspired by Islamic State, was found guilty on Monday of murdering British lawmaker David Amess, who was knifed to death in a frenzied attack inside a church where he was meeting voters. Prosecutors said Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia was a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist". Ali was found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London's Old Bailey court after the jury took less than half an hour to reach a verdict.
