Imran Khan's allegations ‘absolutely’ untrue: US ahead of no-trust vote
The United States has once again denied embattled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim of a "conspiracy" by America to topple his government in Islamabad. This was the fourth time the US rejected Khan's allegation.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, deputy state department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said, "Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations. Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true."
Earlier, Khan, who is set to face a no-trust motion in the National Assembly on Saturday where he has little chance of surviving unless some miracle takes place, had accused the US of interfering in Pakistan's politics and plotting to oust his regime through the vote.
In an impassioned speech on Friday, Khan doubled down on his accusations that his opponents colluded with the US to unseat him over his foreign policy choices, which often seemed to favour China and Russia and defied US criticism.
Khan said Washington opposed his February 24 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin hours after tanks rolled into Ukraine launching a devastating war in the heart of Europe.
Khan urged his supporters to take to the streets, particularly the youth who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricket-star-turned conservative Islamist politician came to power in 2018. He said they needed to protest an America that wants to dictate to Pakistan to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Pakistan parliament abruptly adjourned before a planned vote on ousting Khan, but the speaker said the assembly would reconvene later in the day as political uncertainty continued to grip the nuclear-armed country. Members of Khan's party had suggested on Friday they would try to delay the vote as much as possible.
Shanghai official says handling of Covid outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues
A top Shanghai official on Saturday admitted to shortcomings in the handling of the raging Covid-19 outbreak in the city as it logged a record 23,600 new cases amid a lockdown that's straining health care and civic infrastructure. “We feel the same way about the problems everyone has raised and voiced,” deputy mayor Zong Ming said at the briefing on Saturday. Based on the test results, the city will manage different areas according to the risk levels.
Maryam calls Imran ‘psychopath’, asks him to go to India if he likes it so much
During his address to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old Pakistan premier Imran Khan reiterated foreign conspiracy in toppling his government. He added that he would never back an imported regime for Pakistan, while calling his country people for street protests on Sunday evening.
India remains parents' home; love UK too: Akshata Murthy on tax evasion
Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's daughter and UK finance minister Rishi Sunak's wife fashion designer Akshata Murthy has issued a statement clarifying that Akshata will not avail of the non-domicile status and will pay the UK government tax on her foreign earnings. "These new arrangements will begin immediately and will also be applied to the tax year just finished (21-22)," Akshata said. Rishi Sunak, who has been facing the heat, retweeted his wife's complete statement.
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday. James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County's jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error," the county Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Fischer lost part of a lung.
Sri Lanka's main opposition party to move no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka's main opposition party Samagi Jana Balwegaya announced that it will move a no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government if it fails to provide immediate relief to the people of the island nation adversely impacted by the economic crisis. Premadasai Lanka Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa said opposition MPs have also discussed that there should be an end to the Executive Presidency and power should be divided in Sri Lanka between the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.
