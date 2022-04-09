Pak leader objects to Speaker's suggestion to take up ‘foreign conspiracy’ issue
- PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the Speaker is bound by the court order to take up the no-confidence motion moved against Niazi “and no other item.”
Pakistan Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday objected to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's suggestion to take up the “foreign conspiracy” theory during the session called up to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi. At the start of today's session, Qaiser said that “there should also be a discussion on the issue of international conspiracy.”
Responding to Speaker's indication, Shehbaz said, "I hope you will carry out today's proceedings of the House as per the Supreme Court order," urging him to "stand for the Constitution and law".
Citing the Supreme Court's order, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader reminded the Speaker that he is under a “duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present session and shall do so immediately, and in any case not later than 10.30am on Saturday, to conduct the business of the House as per the orders of the day that had been issued for 3rd April 2022.”
Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the court order bounds the Speaker to take up the no-confidence motion moved against Niazi “and no other item.”
“That is the intent of this order. You can not deviate from this. Please go for the voting on the resolution,” Sharif said.
High drama in Pak assembly as Imran Khan faces big numbers test: 10 updates
Imran Khan is bracing for a trust vote on Saturday after the Supreme Court in an unprecedented ruling on Thursday called the rejection of no confidence motion - submitted by the opposition in parliament on March 8 - "unconstitutional". This will be the second big test for Khan within a week after his first attempt to call fresh polls failed on Sunday.
‘Now Imran Khan can divorce Bushra Bibi’: Taslima Nasreen's jibe amid turmoil
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Saturday said Imran Khan now give his third wife and spiritual guide, divorce Bushra Bibi as he is on his way out of the PM's chair. Imran Khan got married to Bushra Bibi, also known as Punkt Peerni, in 2018, soon after winning the election. Opposition parties accused Bushra Bibi of doing witchcraft. Before marrying Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Fari Maneka who was a government official.
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica | Video
A cargo plane carrying mail and packages skidded off the runway and broke in two during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday, causing the temporary closure of the international airport in San Jose. Two crew members aboard were "in good health," said Costa Rica's firefighters chief, Hector Chaves. Nonetheless, the Guatemalan pair were sent to hospital as a precaution "for a medical check-up," according to a Red Cross worker, Guido Vasquez.
‘Power of Elon Musk’: Photo shows how Starlink helped Ukrainians access internet
A Ukrainian journalist on Friday showed SpaceX founder Elon Musk's decision to active its Starlink service in the war-hit country is helping residents to access the internet in remote villages. Kristina Berdynskykh shared an image of residents of a village in the Kyiv region, saying they were using their mobile phones to connect to their relatives for the first time since internet services got disrupted following the Russian invasion.
US would prefer if India moves away from NAM, Russia: Top diplomat
US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said Washington will, obviously, prefer that India moves away from its long-term history of non-alignment G77 partnership with Russia. Sherman said this in response to a question from Congressman Tim Burchett during a Congressional hearing early this week. Burchett asked about US policy towards India amid the Russia-Ukraine war as India is continuing its trade with Russia and whether that would impact US-India relationship.
