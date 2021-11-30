Pak model apologises after row over her 'bareheaded' pics at Kartarpur Gurdwara

A model in Pakistan has apologised after furore over her pictures at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. Some social media users had pointed to her "bareheaded" pictures and said the religious place is not a picnic spot.

The model in question, Sauleha, posted the pictures on her Instagram account, which showed her posing for photos without a headcover inside the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. Covering one’s head in a gurdwara is mandatory and considered as a way of showing respect for the revered place.

She later deleted the photos after facing backlash online and issued an apology.

"Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It was not done to hurt anyone sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I dont respect there culture. I am sorry. And I just saw people taking pictures and I took a lot of Sikh pictures too there. I wouldn't have done it at the first place," she wrote on Instagram.

Many, including Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa, had criticised the model.

He tweeted, "Such behaviour & act at pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable! Can she dare to do the same at her religious place in Pakistan?@ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan shd tk immed action to stop this trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib as picnic spot by Pak people."

In her apology note, the young model stated that she "respects the Sikh culture" and will be more responsible in future.

The Pakistan police had launched a probe into the matter on Monday. The police said they are investigating whether the model conducted the photoshoot on her own or for any brand.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan is a holy site for Sikhs. It reopened earlier this month and has seen a high number of footfalls of pilgrims since then.

It was closed for last 20 months following the Covid-19 outbreak.