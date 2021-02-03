Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi
Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 kilometres, the army said.
The launch of Ghaznavi missile was "culmination of Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command,” said a statement issued by the media wing of the Pakistani army - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.
The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.
Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system, the army said.
On January 20, Pakistan test-fired nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III which can strike targets up to 2,750 kilometres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN climate chief urges world 'in a tough spot' to keep fighting warming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans record debt sale; no big changes before new stimulus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum again delays annual meeting in Singapore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU faces 100 billion-euro price tag for bungled vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American doctor appointed as chief medical officer of Homeland Security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ukraine's President imposes sanctions against 'pro-Russian' media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary 'systematically' breached EU air pollution limits, says court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says 10 million people have received coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO welcomes extension of 'New START' by Russia, US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok agrees to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after girl dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden to require negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar citizens calls for boycott of military-linked products and services
- The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox